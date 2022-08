Mahas Industrial City, which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has signed a contract with Hassan Al Qaishi Trading Establishment to set up a factory for packaging of feed products on an area of ​​6,000 square meters in the wilayat of Khasab in Musandam governorate. With three main lines for production and packaging of livestock and poultry feed, the project will adopt cutting-edge technology and machinery in the production and packaging processes.