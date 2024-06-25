magniX Samson batteries designed for aviation and industries requiring advanced levels of performance, safety, and reliability

Key features include highest energy density in the aviation industry, patented safety technology, and a design optimized for certification

magniX Samson batteries deliver greater aircraft range and safety, enabling the technical and commercial viability of many eVTOL and electric aircraft programs around the world

Dubai, UAE - magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, today announced the launch of Samson, its game-changing battery line. magniX Samson batteries have been designed for aviation and industries or applications that require high levels of performance, safety, and reliability. Samson batteries will be certifiable under aviation regulations, while delivering industry-leading energy density, unmatched cycle life, and patented safety features.

Combining the Samson batteries with magniX’s flight-proven electric engines provides customers with a fully optimized and integrated electric powertrain for aerospace. The magniX Samson300 is the first in the battery product line and has a design focused on maximising energy density for greater range and larger payloads.

Key features of magniX Samson batteries include:

Unparalleled energy density of 300 Watt hours per kilogram (Wh/kg)

Battery cycle life of over 1,000 full-depth discharge cycles to reduce operating costs

Patented safety technologies, including cell level protections from thermal runaway and ability to store batteries for long periods at zero charge

Fast aircraft turnaround time, with active on ground cooling during charging, and the option for passive cooling in flight, minimizing weight and complexity in the aircraft

Integrated power electronics and distribution system for better power management supply to the propulsion system

Modular battery architecture to power larger aircraft and allow for simple replacement

Comprehensive system designed for certification under aviation regulations

The Battery Solution for Aerospace and Beyond

magniX Samson batteries have been developed with the benefit of magniX’s extensive experience in electric flight, advanced engineering, and software capabilities. Samson batteries provide a safe, practical solution for battery electric and hybrid electric aircraft. Designed for ease of integration, they are also ideally suited to power helicopters and eVTOLs, as well as for use in applications beyond aerospace, such as powering marine craft.

“magniX’s Samson batteries represent a breakthrough for magniX and electric aviation,” said Ben Loxton, VP of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and the NASA Electric Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) Program at magniX. “With unrivalled energy density, cycle life, and safety features, magniX’s Samson batteries will help to unlock the tremendous potential of electric flight – enabling many eVTOLs and electric programs on the edge of viability to become viable.”

“We are thrilled to introduce this revolutionary battery technology to the world of electric aviation and beyond,” said Reed Macdonald, CEO of magniX. “With the development of our Samson batteries, magniX can now offer customers a fully integrated electric powertrain, and it’s just the beginning. The roadmap to an energy density of 400Wh/kg or more is looking very promising. The future of flight is here, and it is being powered by magniX.”

About magniX

Headquartered in Everett, Washington State, U.S., magniX is a technology platform developing powertrains and batteries for the electrification of transportation. magniX's full electric powertrain offers customers an integrated system for electrifying aircraft. magniX batteries provide a safe, practical solution for battery electric and hybrid electric aircraft, and are also ideally suited to power helicopters, eVTOLs, and marine craft. For further information, please visit www.magnix.aero.

