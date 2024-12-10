Magnati’s SwipeX iOS app will enable businesses in the UAE to accept payments with only an iPhone

Abu Dhabi– Magnati, a leading payment solutions provider in the Middle East, has introduced Tap to Pay on iPhone, enabling businesses to accept contactless payments in the UAE using only an iPhone. With this feature, merchants can process a variety of contactless payments via credit, debit, and prepaid cards, as well as Apple Pay and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the SwipeX iOS app. No additional devices or payment terminals are required.

Tap to Pay on iPhone offers a seamless checkout experience. Merchants simply prompt customers to hold their contactless payment method near the iPhone, and the transaction is securely completed via NFC technology. This solution ensures that both the merchant and customer data remain secure as it uses the iPhone’s built-in security features. Apple does not store card or transaction information on the device or its servers.

Nishit Doshi, Managing Director and Head of Products, Partnerships and Data at Magnati commented, “The introduction of Tap to Pay on iPhone helps enhance the customer experience with contactless payments. For UAE consumers, contactless in-person payments have become second nature, with over 95% of transactions now conducted via this method. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, we are equipping businesses in the UAE with an efficient solution that enhances sales while providing customers with greater choice and convenience.”

Setting up Tap to Pay on iPhone is straightforward. New merchants with an iPhone XS or later models, running the latest version of iOS, can download the SwipeX app from the Apple App Store. After a brief digital onboarding process, they can enable Tap to Pay on iPhone and start accepting payments immediately. Existing Magnati customers can contact their account managers for assistance in enabling this feature or email at merchantservices@magnati.com for more information.



About Magnati

Magnati is a regional leader in the payment solutions industry focused on direct acquiring, issuer processing, and acquiring processing. Magnati provides government, merchant, and institutional clients with an intelligent payment platform, using next-generation technology to deliver improved experiences and increased efficiency. The Magnati brand is charged with energy and potential and is set to transform payments into possibilities.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Magnati’s expertise and relationships provide a platform for the company to attract international partners while setting a new standard for innovation and delivery in the payments industry.

Visit www.magnati.com for more information.