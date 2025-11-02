During GITEX Global 2025, Magna AI, a global full-value-chain AI Transformation Factory being established in partnership with Trend Micro and Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH), powered by next-gen NVIDIA technologies, announced plans for a $300 million strategic alliance with TechnoVal, an SAP Gold Partner and leading regional enabler of digital transformation solutions.



The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, marking one of the most ambitious AI-driven industrial transformation initiatives in the MENA region and laying the foundation that will further define and operationalize the $300 million strategic alliance. The initiative aims to help enterprises and governments across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond to become more efficient, secure, and sustainable, combining Magna AI’s global expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity with TechnoVal’s deep regional experience in enterprise systems, ERP, and managed services.



The partnership is expected to include the development of a joint AI and Cloud Data Center in Saudi Arabia and across the broader MENA region. This sovereign-ready innovation hub will support both public and private sector workloads, becoming a trusted platform for cross-border AI computing, data governance, and enterprise-grade performance, enabling governments and organizations to scale AI adoption securely and responsibly.



The joint effort will also focus on transforming TechnoVal’s parent companies – HSA and OMACO Groups into AI-powered industrial pioneers. Operating across FMCG, packaging, logistics, manufacturing, and food processing in more than 80 global markets, both groups will serve as the world’s first AI-driven industrial benchmark, embedding intelligence, automation, and predictive optimization across their value chain to drive efficiency, predictability, and sustainability at scale.



Beyond these conglomerates, the partners plan to extend the initiative to the wider ecosystem, including public sector, finance, energy, healthcare, construction, and smart cities, laying the groundwork for a new era of intelligent industrialization in the region.



“This alliance represents the fusion of global AI power with regional excellence,” said, Dr. Moataz BinAli, Chief Executive Officer, Magna AI. “Together with TechnoVal, we are building the architecture of an AI-enabled economy, one that prioritizes sovereignty, security, and sustainable impact across nations and industries.”



Under the agreement, Magna AI’s capabilities will be integrated in TechnoVal’s SAP ecosystem, enhancing solutions such as S/4HANA, SuccessFactors, Ariba, and SAC with predictive analytics, intelligent automation, and AI copilots. These advancements will empower organizations to modernize operations, unlock enterprise intelligence, and achieve higher levels of productivity and performance. TechnoVal’s cybersecurity portfolio will also be reinforced through Magna AI’s advanced SIEM and Cybersecurity Digital Twin technologies, enabling proactive defense, predictive threat detection, and measurable resilience for enterprise and government clients.



“At TechnoVal, innovation has always been at the heart of our growth story, said Basim Ibrahim Hayel Saeed, Chairman of TechnoVal. “Partnering with Magna AI allows us to lead the next industrial evolution, enabling our clients and parent groups to achieve measurable business outcomes powered by intelligence, automation, and insight.”



Beyond technology, the two companies will jointly collaborate on a go-to-market and ecosystem enablement framework, aligning efforts on business development, customer engagement, demonstrations, and marketing campaigns to accelerate AI adoption. They will also launch a shared knowledge and best-practice program to ensure high quality, sustainable, and measurable AI deployments that set new industry standards.