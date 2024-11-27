Paris-based Magma has officially launched its operations in the UAE, opening a new office in Dubai to introduce its Digital Twin Token (DTT®) technology, aligning with the region's focus on smart city innovation and sustainability to drive advancements in energy efficiency, data accuracy, and operational transparency.

Since its launch in 2023, Magma has successfully digitized a Parisian building by creating its Digital Twin Token (DTT®️) and established partnerships across Europe and North America, including a collaboration with Akila for integrated real estate solutions.

Magma's next steps in the MENA region include strengthening partnerships and working with local stakeholders to accelerate digital transformation and sustainability in real estate management.

Dubai, UAE – Magma, a real-world assets platform leveraging digital twin and blockchain technology for real estate management, has announced the opening of its new office in Dubai. This marks a key step in the French company’s expansion into the MENA region, aligning with the UAE's vision for smart city innovation and sustainability.

Magma, founded by Matthieu Merchadou, who led the Miami Beta City project focused on advancing smart city technology, leverages his expertise in digital transformation and urban innovation to redefine real estate management. Magma’s proprietary offering is the Digital Twin Token (DTT®), a unique digital asset that consolidates all validated property data—ranging from operational metrics to 3D building models—into a single source. This technology enables stakeholders, including real estate owners, facilities and operations managers, and utility providers, to access, share, and audit real estate information seamlessly, improving efficiency, data accuracy, and sustainability.

“Dubai’s growth as a hub for innovation and technology offers the perfect environment for Magma to bridge the gap between real estate and emerging technologies like digital twins and blockchain,” said Matthieu Merchadou Melki, Co-Founder and CEO of Magma. “With our new office in Dubai, we are not just introducing advanced solutions but also enabling industry professionals to achieve operational excellence, sustainability, and transparency.”

As part of its efforts to modernize real estate management, Magma is partnering with Akila, a world leader in IoT for the real estate sector. The partnership aims to address challenges such as data fragmentation and inefficiency, offering stakeholders a holistic view of building performance. This collaboration will help Magma deliver optimization in energy, maintenance, CO2 emissions, and waste management for the region's real estate sector.

With Dubai and Abu Dhabi spearheading smart city initiatives and green building projects, the launch of Magma’s Dubai office doubles down on the UAE's commitment to digital transformation in real estate, with a special focus on energy efficiency, data traceability, and sustainable development.

Building on its successful digitization of a Parisian building by creating its Digital Twin Token (DTT®), Magma’s expansion into the MENA region marks the beginning of its next chapter. The company has plans for further integration of AI and 3D data visualization to enhance its technological offerings tailored to local market needs.

About Magma

Magma is an innovative real estate technology company that connects digital twin technology with blockchain to streamline real estate data management. With a focus on operational efficiency, traceability, and transparency, Magma’s Digital Twin Token (DTT®) solution provides an immutable, auditable digital asset that follows properties through their lifecycle. The Magma platform supports decision-making and asset optimization for stakeholders in the real estate industry, driving the sector toward a more intelligent and agile future.

For more information, please visit thisismagma.com.

