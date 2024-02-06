Keturah Resort will be the first in the MENA region to pursue the WELL Health-Safety certification for its buildings

Dubai: MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has announced the appointment of CECEP Techand Middle East for the construction of ‘The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside’ part of the Keturah Resort, which combines luxury and wellness. The construction value of the project is valued at AED 2.8 billion, with its completion slated for Q4 2027.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside comprises 249 residences across seven buildings and 12 mansions, each featuring exclusive yacht parking for residents. Keturah Resort offers homeowners an impressive range of world-class facilities, including a seven-star wellness center, a five-star hotel, a private members-only club, a women’s club, a kids club, a holistically immersive wellness centre, Michelin-star restaurants, a 550-metre promenade, sustainable and organic-focused retail spaces, 24/7 private parking with valet, and a gated community with unique views of the wildlife sanctuary, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek Harbor and Meydan.

In his comments, Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Chief Executive Officer of MAG, said: “We are pleased with the signing of the LOI for the main construction works for Keturah Resort, a project that embodies the highest standards of ultra-luxury experiences coupled with regional-first unique wellness features. This project promises to redefine the real estate sector, and we have already witnessed great sales from buyers seeking living environments that enhance health and well-being with the best luxury amenities.”

Keturah Resort by MAG will be the first in the MENA region to pursue the WELL Health-Safety certification for its buildings. The project is located on Dubai Creek, facing Dubai’s wildlife sanctuary in Ras Al Khor, providing convenient access to Dubai Downtown, Dubai International Financial Centre, and Dubai International Airport.

Disclaimer

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, are not owned, developed, or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC or its affiliates (“Ritz-Carlton”). MAG of Life FZ-LLC uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.