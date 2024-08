Madinet Masr contracted sales increase nearly four-folds year-on-year to EGP 20.9 billion and net profit crosses the EGP 1 billion mark, driven by new project launches and a robust strategy

Cairo – Madinet Masr, one of Egypt’s leading urban community developers, announced on 12 August 2024 its standalone financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 (H1 2024), reporting a net profit of EGP 1.5 billion on total revenue of EGP 4.3 billion. Madinet Masr reported a net profit of EGP 281.3 million for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (Q2 2024), with revenues increasing to EGP 1.3 billion.

