Madinet Masr Innovation Labs launches “SAFE App” to enhance the real estate experience and deliver innovative solutions in the Egyptian market.

Cairo - Madinet Masr (EGX code: MASR.CA), one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, launched SAFE App, an innovative new application that will revolutionize the concept of real estate investment, by Madinet Masr Innovation Labs. SAFE App introduces a transformative approach for investors to engage in fractional ownership, enabling multiple stakeholders to own shares in a single property at competitive prices, as it caters to all budgets, offering a flexible, secure, and seamless pathway to real estate investment returns. With this launch, SAFE App becomes the first platform of its kind in Egypt, reflecting Madinet Masr's commitment to driving growth in the real estate sector and supporting broader economic development.

Available on the App Store and Google Play, SAFE App is an integrated platform, facilitating fractional ownership across a broad portfolio of projects for different real estate developers, including all types of real estate units that generate revenues. Through a flexible investment structure, units are divided into shares priced at EGP 50,000 each, offering investors the flexibility to purchase shares that align with their budgets. This innovative approach allows investors to use a fraction of the property price and enjoy investment returns without the need for full property ownership.

Through the SAFE App, investors can easily select properties, select the number of shares they would like to purchase, and complete their transactions through a streamlined, user-friendly process. Payment options include cash or installment plans via Paymob, and ownership contracts are delivered to your doorstep once the property is fully funded, eliminating the need for in-person visits. SAFE App features a diverse selection of properties in prime locations, including New Cairo and Sheikh Zayed so far, in addition to an expansion plan within Greater Cairo and main cities worldwide. This is providing investors with opportunities to diversify their portfolios, mitigate risks, and benefit from annual rental returns of up to 12% that is provided monthly. Additionally, the increase in the property values is reflected in a capital increase by an average of 30% annually.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, said: "SAFE App represents a transformative shift in Egypt's real estate investment landscape. Over the past 66 years, we have consistently pioneered innovative real estate solutions that cater to a diverse range of investors. We believe that real estate should serve as a safe haven for all investors, of all scales." He added, "This platform reflects our vision of inclusivity, and expanding our investor base, by catering to their needs, through innovative and flexible real estate investment products. Our commitment to empowering more people to engage in real estate investment aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for sustainable development, encouraging growth in the real estate sector and supporting Egypt’s urban development efforts. This initiative further positions Egypt as an attractive investment hub."

SAFE App is an innovative solution developed by Madinet Masr Innovation Labs, the company’s innovation arm responsible for creating cutting-edge real estate products in Egypt. Under the slogan "Investing is easier now- الاستثمار مش حوار," SAFE App introduces a user-friendly approach to real estate investment through fractional ownership, ensuring transparency and simplifying the investment process. The platform provides comprehensive property management services, full maintenance, including periodical maintenance, booking and rental processes, tenant communications, and resolution of urgent issues, all designed to deliver a seamless, hassle-free investment experience. Investors can easily track their portfolios through a personalized dashboard and have the flexibility to liquidate their assets, either partially or fully, at their convenience.

For his part, Salah Katamish, Senior Vice President for Strategy & Investment at Madinet Masr, commented: "SAFE App is a first-of-its-kind fractional ownership platform in Egypt and the latest concept from Madinet Masr Innovation Labs. It provides investors with innovative opportunities to build diversified real estate portfolios, while benefiting from Madinet Masr's comprehensive property management services, ensuring maximum value through secure and flexible measures.” He added, "At Madinet Masr Innovation Labs, we are committed to introducing innovative products to the Egyptian market. This reflects our dedication to delivering the best solutions to our customers, aligning with our expansion plans and redefining the concept of real estate investment in Egypt."

SAFE App ensures a secure investment environment, where the real estate investment in fractional ownership is subject to the laws and regulations governing the real estate sector, including the regulations governing shared ownership and income-generating properties. Through this innovative approach, Madinet Masr continues to address investment and development challenges.

About Madinet Masr

Madinet Masr, one of Egypt’s leading urban community developers, was established in 1959. Headquartered in Cairo and listed on the Egyptian Exchange in 1996 (EGX), Madinet Masr operates under a robust corporate governance structure. It is committed to delivering exceptional value to all its stakeholders. Rebranded from Madinet Nasr to Madinet Masr in 2023, the company has become one of the most innovative real estate companies in Egypt, capitalizing on a long and successful track record of delivering distinguished and multi-functional developments that drive growth in Egypt by developing sustainable communities.

Madinet Masr has become a prominent community developer and urban planner in Egypt after developing Nasr City, the largest neighborhood in Greater Cairo with a population of over three million people. Since then, It has actively taken on large-scale projects to transform sizeable land areas into contemporary, integrated communities.

Today, Madinet Masr owns a land portfolio of 12.6 million sqm, with two renowned mega-developments, Taj City and Sarai, in East Cairo. Taj City is a 3.6 million sqm mixed-use development positioned as a premier destination, and Sarai is a 5.5 million sqm mixed-use development strategically located in front of Egypt’s New Administrative Capital. Madinet Masr launched Zahw in 2023, its first expansion project outside Cairo Governorate. Zahw is a 104-acre mixed-use development strategically positioned west of Assiut Governorate beside Assiut’s airport and 15 minutes from its center. Zahw compliments the contemporary real estate products in Upper Egypt.

Some of the key strategic partnerships signed include the development of a project in New Heliopolis City, covering an area of 491 feddans, and the development of an integrated residential urban project in the fourth phase in Mostakbal City, covering an area of 238 feddans (approximately 1 million square meters). In addition to signing a contract to develop 42 acres in New Heliopolis City, through a partnership with Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development (ZMID).