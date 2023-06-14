Madinah Modest Wear, the forward-thinking e-commerce fashion project 'By Women, For Women,' is thrilled to announce its official launch on Amazon, reaching customers across 16 countries in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. This exciting milestone marks a significant step forward for Madinah Modest Wear as it strives to empower women and preserve cultural heritage through its high-quality and stylish modest wear offerings.

Founded by Hina Bakht, Dubai-based entrepreneur in partnership with Nodira Tursunova from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Madinah Modest Wear is dedicated to providing women globally with exceptional scarf and hijab choices that reflect their values and beliefs. The brand's mission is deeply rooted in empowering tribal and rural women by offering them meaningful business opportunities through its e-commerce platform.

Hina, who also the Managing Director of Madinah Modest Wear, expressed her delight at the prospect of reaching millions of customers worldwide through Amazon. She stated, "We are incredibly excited to see Madinah Modest Wear go live on Amazon and expand our customer reach on a global scale. Amazon provides an unparalleled platform with a vast customer base, making it an outstanding opportunity for our brand. This partnership allows us to enter new markets, connect with diverse audiences, and showcase our young brand worldwide.

By joining forces with Amazon, Madinah Modest Wear has gained access to a thriving international marketplace that will enable the brand to extend its reach beyond its existing website. Furthermore, this exciting development symbolizes the ongoing collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan, both committed to fostering innovation to drive the digital economy forward. Madinah Modest Wear stands as a testament to the shared vision of these two nations, aiming to create opportunities and empowering women in every field.

The Madinah Modest Wear e-commerce platform not only offers an exquisite collection of modest wear but also acts as a catalyst for change and social impact. By promoting fair trade practices, providing training, and offering support, Madinah Modest Wear strives to nurture economic independence, enhance self-esteem, and contribute to the sustainable development of marginalized communities in countries like Uzbekistan.

