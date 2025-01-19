Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Oracle today announced that the Al-Madinah Development Authority (MDA) has achieved a significant milestone in implementing the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. The MDA has implemented the Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Additionally, a custom application for managing supplier payments has also been developed.

This achievement is part of the Authority's efforts to enhance operational efficiency, boost productivity, and adopt the latest digital technologies. The project was executed in collaboration with technical partners and industry experts.

MDA has successfully redeployed its Oracle Fusion Applications Suite implementation from an international location to the Oracle Cloud Jeddah Region. This initiative has helped MDA enhance data security and improve system performance. The migration and re-deployment of the cloud applications were carried out smoothly and securely, enabling the Authority to fully leverage the capabilities of Fusion Applications to optimize processes and productivity.

“Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage financial, supply chain, and HR data on a single integrated cloud platform”, said Reham AlMusa, vice president – Business Applications, Public Sector, and managing director, Oracle Saudi Arabia. “With this deployment, Madina Development Authority has created a modern and agile cloud applications platform that will help accelerate key initiatives.”