The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, represented by Al Buraimi Industrial City, has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with University of Buraimi, aligning with their efforts to enhance mutual cooperation, exchange expertise, strengthen public-private partnerships, promote sustainable knowledge and innovation initiatives, support research and development, and work towards realising Oman Vision 2040.

Signed by Said bin Abdullah Al Balushi, Director General of Al Buraimi Industrial City, and Dr. Saeed Eid Younes, President of University of Buraimi, the MoC is designed to streamline land allocation process for entrepreneurs holding the ‘Riyada’ card and student innovators. Furthermore, this partnership will enable several benefits, including facilitating procedures of tuition fees for Madayn employees and investors, exchange short training programmes, granting access to the university’s state-of-the-art IT facilities, and creating training opportunities for students within companies located in Al Buraimi Industrial City.