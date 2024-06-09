The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” has launched the new interface of ‘Murasalat’ System, which is designed for digital document management and is officially certified by the National Intellectual Property Office at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion. The system operates with two main interfaces for managing correspondences and documents according to the National Procedures Manual for Electronic Documents issued by the National Records and Archives Authority in 2013.

Najma Al Amri, Director of Documents Department at Madayn, stated that the Murasalat System offers various features for users, such as electronic signature and stamping, and applies the standards of the National Records and Archives Authority and the approved data classification criteria.

“The system is divided into two interfaces. The first interface is dedicated to managing correspondences, allowing users to handle all current procedures and operations, such as creating, adding and approving internal and external transactions, exchanging them between relevant parties, as well as providing all necessary tools for searching correspondences, tracking tasks, and generating reports,” Al Amri said.

She added, “The second interface is the record management system, which focuses on storing and classifying documents according to the retention schedules approved by the National Records and Archives Authority, in addition to managing electronic storage during the intermediate period up to the end point. It should also be noted that a mobile application is now activated and linked to the system to facilitate the remote completion of tasks assigned to employees.”

The launch of the new interface for the ‘Murasalat’ system reflects Madayn’s commitment to digital transformation, aligning with the pillars and directives of the national vision and the comprehensive framework of the unified Government Digital Transformation Programme by the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology. Over the past two years, Madayn has made significant strides in this area, as evidenced by its constant progress in the evaluations conducted by the Ministry.