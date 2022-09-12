The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” and EthisX signed a cooperation programme to provide financial services and solutions to the companies and projects based at Madayn’s industrial cities. The cooperation programme was signed by Hamad bin Hamoud Al Qasabi, Acting CEO of Madayn, and Mohamed Shehzad bin Mohamed Islam, CEO of Ethis Investment Platform.

The cooperation programme aims at providing financing options for the SMEs based at Madayn’s industrial cities, attracting and localising national and foreign companies in the industrial cities, in addition to organising interactive seminars and workshops with the SMEs and investors.

This agreement reflects Madayn’s commitment to support the investment climate in its various industrial cities and its constant efforts to support Small and Medium Enterprises to ensure their sustainability and success, as well as embodies its responsibility towards investors, industrialists and entrepreneurs in the Sultanate of Oman.

-Ends-