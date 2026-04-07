Dubai: Mada Media, the company responsible for organising, developing and managing the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector in Dubai, held a signing ceremony in the presence of Mansoor Al Sabahi, Chief Executive Officer of Mada Media, and Naif Saleh Al Rajhi, Chairman of PHI Advertising, to mark the awarding of a strategic OOH advertising bid to PHI Advertising. The contract grants PHI Advertising the rights to install and monetise a portfolio of OOH advertising assets located along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Dubai–Al Ain Road, three of the Emirate’s key arterial road networks.

The awarded portfolio includes nine digital Unipoles, nine non-digital Unipoles, and one non-digital hoarding sign. All sites have been carefully selected to align with approved planning, technical, and safety standards, ensuring seamless integration with Dubai’s road infrastructure and urban environment.

Commenting on the occasion, Mansoor Al Sabahi, Chief Executive Officer of Mada Media, said: “By awarding this bid to one of the leading regional companies in the out of home sector, Mada Media reaffirms its strategic commitment to fostering investment opportunities for national, regional and international trademarks that drive the sustained growth and transformation of Dubai’s Out‑of‑Home advertising landscape. By accelerating the shift toward digital innovation and world‑class infrastructure, we aim to empower industry partners, attract new capital, and shape a future‑ready ecosystem that supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and its broader vision for sustainable urban and economic development."

This award forms part of Mada Media’s broader strategy to support the growth of the OOH advertising sector in Dubai by unlocking new investment opportunities that enhance market confidence and encourage digital transformation and empower sector's investors. Through clear, transparent and well-defined tendering processes, Mada Media aims to empower industry players while ensuring alignment with established standards and best practices.

Naif Saleh Alrajhi, Chairman of PHI Advertising commented: “We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with Dubai's advertising sector, a partnership built on trust and sustained growth since 2019. This award reflects our joint commitment to advancing Dubai’s OOH advertising sector and further reinforces PHI’s position as the largest outdoor LED digital network in Dubai, driven by continued investment in advanced technology and future-ready infrastructure aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

Mada Media serves as the sector’s operational and developmental lead, responsible for organising, developing and managing OOH advertising sector across Dubai. By working closely with industry stakeholders, the company ensures that advertising supports the city’s beautification, sustainability, and traffic safety goals, while driving a modern, innovative, and future‑ready OOH ecosystem aligned with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan and its long‑term vision.

The awarded bid is part of a wider list of OOH bids that Mada Media plans to release throughout 2026. These upcoming investment opportunities will cover a diverse range of advertising assets across Dubai’s major road networks and other strategic locations, responding to market demand while supporting the sector’s long-term growth. Through this, Mada Media seeks to enhance the attractiveness and the growth of the OOH market, encourage innovation, and maintain the highest levels of quality, compliance and operational excellence.

About Mada Media:

Mada Media was established in September 2024 under Law No. (20) of 2024, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The company was formed organise develop and manage the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector in Dubai and to support its growth through the creation of a unified framework procedures for advertising permits and contracts, as well as the provision of innovative investment opportunities aligned with the highest regulatory, technical, and beautification standards adopted by the Emirate. Mada Media also contributes to expanding innovative advertising spaces and elevating the out-of-home advertising landscape to new horizons.

Pursuant to a concession agreement, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality have authorised Mada Media to oversee the issuance of outdoor advertising permits across Dubai, establish and operate a unified digital platform for managing and processing all types of out-of-home (OOH) advertising permits, and manage naming rights agreements for public transport stations, including the Metro and Dubai Tram, as well as various infrastructure assets across the Emirate.

Mada Media places strong emphasis on innovation and digital transformation, with the aim of shaping a modern, out-of-home advertising sector. This is achieved by ensuring compliance with regulatory procedures, adopting advanced technologies, and building and strengthening strategic partnerships with leading investors in the sector.

About PHI Advertising:

Founded in 2019, PHI has rapidly established itself as a leading Out-of-Home (OOH) media company across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. With a portfolio of over 400 premium digital and static advertising locations, PHI delivers unparalleled reach and impact across key urban corridors and high-traffic destinations.

Driven by a vision to elevate outdoor advertising into a precise art of influence and measurable impact, PHI combines strategic site selection, advanced data-driven technologies, and specialized engineering expertise to create high-performance media assets that stand out in competitive environments.

PHI partners with leading local and global brands across lifestyle, technology, automotive, banking, and hospitality sectors, offering fully integrated OOH solutions designed to maximize visibility, enhance brand storytelling, and generate tangible return on investment.