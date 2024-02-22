Dubai, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has appointed Mace, the global consultancy and construction company, as the Project Manager for the second phase of its flagship Uptown Dubai district.

Bringing its delivery expertise to the next phase of the development, Mace Consult will provide industry-leading project, programme and construction management services to one of Dubai’s most vibrant newly developed districts, Uptown Dubai.

Mace will lead the delivery of Phase 2 of the Uptown District, comprising two commercial towers. The mid-rise towers will be 23 and 17 storeys, featuring approximately 70,000 square metres of commercial office space and 8,000 square metres for retail and F&B. A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the construction of Phase 2 was held by DMCC on 29th January 2024.

The second phase follows completion of an 81-storey mixed-use tower, Uptown Tower, which features office space, SO/ branded residences, an ultra-luxury SO/ hotel, as well as premium retail and F&B offerings.

Mace Consult delivers projects and programmes with diversity and sustainability at their core, advising on critical public services and works of cultural importance; driving growth and delivering some of the world's most technically complex and inspiring programmes of work.

Stephen Venney, UAE Country Director, Mace Consult, said:

“We are honoured to have been selected to partner with DMCC on the next phase of this prestigious development, which is of strategic importance to activating the Uptown Dubai Masterplan.”

“DMCC’s Uptown Dubai district is an eye-catching addition to the Dubai skyline. DMCC’s vision for the design and construction of the development are closely aligned with Mace’s own aspirations to deliver distinctive value to our clients. We look forward to supporting DMCC in this exciting project which, as part of the wider Uptown district, is already an exciting new destination in Dubai.”

Paul Ashton, Executive Director of Property, DMCC, said:

“We are delighted to progress to the second phase of development of Uptown Dubai district, which will see Mace lead on the delivery of our two new commercial towers.

“The expansion of the district marks the next phase of DMCC’s growth, allowing us to further our mandate of promoting trade to and through Dubai, and accommodate record levels of foreign direct investment.

“Working with such a prominent project management company like Mace will ensure we continue to deliver on our commitment to excellence for our stakeholders.”

About Mace

Mace is a global company of consultancy and construction experts. It provides consulting and construction services for many of the world’s most inspiring building and infrastructure projects and programmes – from Olympic parks and iconic skyscrapers to state-of-the-art data centres, schools, hospitals and homes.

The privately-owned company, headquartered in London, UK, has an annual turnover of £1.9bn. Over 30 years, its growth has been fuelled by an adventurous spirit and the relentless pursuit of a better way. Today, the company employs over 7,000 people across four global hubs in the UK & Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Mace is driven by its purpose to redefine the boundaries of ambition, and its vision of leading the way to a more connected, resilient and sustainable world.

Find out more at www.macegroup.com

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

