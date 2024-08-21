Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Mace has been appointed as delivery partner by King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC) to oversee the planning and construction for its airport development programme in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mace, the global consultants and construction experts, working alongside KSIADC that is owned by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will lead the full range of delivery partner services for the six-runway airport. This will incorporate project and programme management, PMO and planning, construction management, cost and commercial management, procurement, logistics, health and safety strategy, and sustainability, environmental and carbon-advisory services.

Mace’s integrated team will focus on optimising planning and construction schedules to enable the phased completion of one of the world’s largest airports. The new major aviation hub is set to be ready to host people travelling for Riyadh Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034™ and will play a key role in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification under Vision 2030.

KSIADC appointed Mace because of the firm’s experience leading major global aviation programmes – including Heathrow Airport in the UK, Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands, Keflavik International Airport in Iceland, and Hamad International Airport in Qatar – as well as its reputation as a leading delivery partner, and extensive giga-project portfolio in the Middle East.

The appointment was sealed today at an official ceremony in Riyadh, where Marco Mejia, Acting CEO for KSIADC, and Christopher Seymour, Managing Director of Middle East and Africa at Mace Consult, signed the contract.

Davendra Dabasia, Chief Executive Officer of Mace Consult, said:

“King Salman International Airport is a game-changing infrastructure programme. The scale of ambition for the programme’s physical build, as well as its commitment to sustainability, innovation and economic development, is unmatched.

“Our consultancy experience developing some of the world’s most famous infrastructure projects, construction expertise and rich heritage in the aviation sector means we are perfectly placed to deploy our full service offering and help KSIADC successfully deliver one of the largest airports in the world.”

Marco Mejia, Acting CEO for KSIADC, said:

"We are committed to delivering this airport as a global benchmark, propelling Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision for Riyadh's transformation into a global hub and position Saudi Arabia as an economic powerhouse.

“We are thrilled to welcome these industry leaders to work closely with the KSIA team. Their combined expertise will be instrumental in delivering a world-class airport that surpasses expectations and fuels regional economic prosperity.”

Christopher Seymour, Managing Director of Middle East and Africa at Mace Consult, added:

“Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as a global epicentre for iconic megaprojects and programmes. Securing this delivery partner role with KSIADC builds on our ongoing growth in the Middle East, providing us with a fantastic opportunity to help deliver an iconic programme that will bring major benefits to businesses, communities, tourists, and residents in the Kingdom.”

King Salman International Airport will span 57 square kilometres and is expected to welcome more than 100 million passengers when it opens in 2030. In addition to providing direct benefits for passengers such as a seamless airport journey, recreational facilities, significantly improved cargo and logistics capability, and an extensive retail and leisure offering, the airport will deliver social value for Saudi Arabia.

Sustainability will be at the heart of the programme to support Saudi’s environmental commitments under Vision 2030 and recognise the important role that aviation will play in the country and the world’s journey to net zero.

This is underpinned by the programme’s goal to achieve LEED Platinum certification through innovative green design features and a commitment to power the airport with renewable energy. Mace will help set the tone during delivery, leveraging its sustainability advisory experience to drive industry best practice ideas, innovations and methodologies throughout planning and construction.