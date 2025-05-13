Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, will participate as a Diamond Sponsor at Dubai Fintech Summit 2025, showcasing its commitment to redefining ethical finance through digital innovation, AI, and Sharia-compliant fintech.

As part of its presence at the Summit, ADIB will contribute to two strategic panel discussions that highlight its leadership in digital banking and applied technology. Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking, will join regional executives to explore the evolution of customer-centric retail banking. Fernando Plaza, Group Chief Digital Officer, will engage global peers on how AI is driving the next generation of operational agility and personalised financial services.

At its dedicated booth, ADIB will present a series of innovation showcases, including ADIB Ventures, immersive Spatial Banking experiences using Apple Vision Pro, and an interactive AI-powered Robot Arm. These experiences reflect ADIB’s focus on developing practical, secure, and inclusive solutions in collaboration with fintech partners and ecosystem players.

ADIB’s participation at the Dubai Fintech Summit reinforces its position as a leader in Sharia-compliant digital banking. Guided by Vision 2035, the bank is investing in scalable technologies such as AI, open banking, and spatial computing to enhance operational efficiency, deliver more personalised customer experiences, and expand access to ethical financial services. Through its partnerships with fintechs and regulators, ADIB is building a future-ready banking model that balances innovation with trust and compliance.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 244 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

