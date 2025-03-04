Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) successfully concluded its roadshow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, held on February 25th, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton. The event attracted a large numbers of travel trade professionals, business leaders, and industry stakeholders, providing a platform to promote Macao as a world-class family destination and strengthen business ties between the travel and tourism industries of Macao and Saudi Arabia.

The roadshow, which featured pre-scheduled meetings and networking opportunities, focused on Macao’s unique offerings in family travel, culture, luxury, and adventure. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with representatives from MGTO and other co-partners, gaining deeper insights into Macao’s diverse travel and tourism experiences.

“We are thrilled with the success of our roadshow in Riyadh,” said Mr. Cheng Wai Tong - Deputy Director, Macao Government Tourism Office. “This event not only allowed us to showcase Macao’s incredible attractions to Saudi travel professionals and travelers but also reinforced our commitment to strengthening ties with this strategic market within the GCC region. We look forward to further promoting Macao as the ideal destination for both family leisure and business tourism through new campaigns and initiatives with our partners in the region.”

The event also featured a vibrant cultural performance which offered attendees a glimpse into Macao’s rich heritage and history.

The event emphasized Macao’s growing appeal to Saudi travelers, showcasing special promotions, including halal-friendly dining options and accommodations catering to the needs of Muslim travelers. A newly launched Arabic-English travel guide, developed in collaboration with Halaltrip, was also introduced to help Muslim visitors plan their ideal trip to Macao.

The roadshow provided an invaluable opportunity for Macao to foster stronger connections with key Saudi trade partners, creating new opportunities for collaboration in the tourism and business sectors. The event allowed for meaningful networking among travel professionals, local stakeholders, and Macao representatives, fostering the creation of new business partnerships and collaborations aimed at boosting tourism from Saudi Arabia to Macao.

During the event, MGTO showcased the city’s incredible diversity in tourism, including its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, world-class shopping including cultural shopping regions, luxury accommodations, and the distinct identity that makes Macao a truly unique destination for travelers from Saudi Arabia. Attendees, including local press, learned more about Macao’s award-winning hotels, including 24 five-star hotels recognized by the prestigious Forbes 2025 Star Awards, solidifying Macao's position as a global leader in hospitality.

MGTO also introduced its “Travel Stimulation Programs” to encourage niche travel, including incentive trips, weddings, student groups, and sports tourism. These tailored programs are aimed at attracting diverse travelers in Saudi Arabia, offering new opportunities for travel agents and businesses to expand Macao’s reach to a broader audience

The roadshow comes on the heels of a significant increase in visitor arrivals from Saudi Arabia, with the number of visitors in 2024 nearly doubling compared to the same period in 2023. This growth highlights the increasing interest in Macao as an ideal travel destination for Saudi travelers.

Macao continues to strengthen its position as a key global tourism and leisure hub, offering an array of experiences that appeal to diverse traveler profiles. From its UNESCO World Heritage-listed Historic Centre to its status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Macao continues to attract Saudi travelers seeking both culture and luxury.

With exciting events planned for 2025, including the Macao International Arts Festival, Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, and Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale, Macao is set to attract even more visitors from Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region in the coming months.

For more information on upcoming events, travel offers, and unique experiences in Macao, please visit: www.macaotourism.gov.mo, or follow us on social media: Facebook: @Visit Macao, Instagram: @Visit Macao, TikTok: @Experience Macao, YouTube: @Macao Government Tourism Office, WeChat: @MGTOweixin.

-Ends-

#Hashtag

#MacaoTourism, #MGTO, #MacaoInRiyadh, #VisitMacao #SaudiTravel,#FamilyTravel, #BusinessTourism #ExploreMacao, #HalalTravel, #LuxuryTravel, #MacaoRoadshow, #MacaoEvents2025, #TravelWithMGTO #MacaoGastronomy #TravelIncentives #MacaoCulture #MacaoAdventures #Travel # #SaudiArabia #MiddleEastTravel #AVIAREPS.

About the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO):

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is responsible for promoting and developing Macao as a global tourism and leisure destination in line with the Macao SAR Government’s strategy. MGTO works with local trade partners to enhance Macao's reputation and attract diverse visitors by promoting tourism products, services, and mega events across both established and emerging markets. It also plays a key role in improving tourism offerings, ensuring industry quality standards, licensing, and facilitating training opportunities. Additionally, MGTO manages the region’s travel alert system and formulates emergency plans to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors.

For more information, please contact:

Mazen Al-Ibrahim

Director of Public Relations

AVIAREPS Middle East

Dubai Media City, Dubai, UAE

e: malibrahim@aviareps.com