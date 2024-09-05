Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Ma Hawa, an Emirati brand owned by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP LLC, producing sustainable Water-from-Air hydration solutions, is making waves at the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024, renowned for showcasing cutting-edge products and solutions in the hunting, fishing, and outdoor industries. With its commitment to providing clean and safe drinking water from the air, Ma Hawa's devices offer a convenient and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional water sources.

The company leverages patented technology to harness the moisture in the air to provide an entirely renewable water source, suitable for various applications. Ma Hawa’s water bottles, ONBOARD and MOBILE BOX machines are also ideal hydration choice for off-the-grid activities like hunting and camping. Ma Hawa's participation at ADIHEX 2024 reflects its dedication to contributing to the UAE's sustainability goals. By showcasing its innovative water-from-air technology, Ma Hawa aims to inspire action and promote a more sustainable lifestyle.

The company's eco-friendly solutions offer a practical and efficient way to generate clean drinking water, reducing reliance on single-use plastic bottles and promoting environmental consciousness within the hunting and equestrian communities and empowering individuals to enjoy their outdoor adventures while minimizing their environmental impact.

Visitors to Ma Hawa's booth at ADIHEX can witness firsthand how this revolutionary technology transforms atmospheric humidity into refreshing water. Amro Asmael, Head of Marketing, Ma Hawa, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are excited to showcase our groundbreaking water technology and commitment to sustainability which aligns perfectly with the UAE's vision for a greener future. As an Emirati company, we are proud to contribute to technological innovation in water sustainability in the region. To this end, the recent retail launch of our water bottles has been a key milestone in providing sustainable, and high-quality water directly to consumers."

One of the leading sustainable drinking water brands in the UAE, Ma Hawa is also hugely invested in building awareness among people on water security and R&D efforts to further develop AWG technology in the region, with the ultimate goal of reaching every household in the UAE.

-Ends-

About Ma Hawa:

Ma Hawa is the UAE's first premium drinking water brand to offer clean, renewable water extracted from the air using cutting-edge technology. Launched in the UAE's 'Year of Sustainability", Ma Hawa is an Emirati brand owned by Baynunah Watergeneration Technologies SP LLC, based in Abu Dhabi. Ma Hawa is committed to the 'Make in the Emirates' initiative and manufactures its bottle-less water dispensers and bottles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Visit: https://mahawa.ae/