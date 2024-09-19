Designed for diabetes educators, nurses and other healthcare professionals wanting to gain more insight into diabetes education

Attendees engaged with leading healthcare professionals, gaining best practices to improve diabetes management and patient outcomes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates" : Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, part of the M42 group, celebrated a highly successful launch of its first Diabetes Education Conference in Dubai on 14 September. Drawing nearly 180 delegates, as well as exhibitors and distinguished speakers, the event surpassed expectations and demonstrated the urgent need for enhanced diabetes education in the region.

The conference was themed ‘Precision Medicine and Machine Learning in Diabetes Education: Where Man Meets Machine.’ It aimed to equip diabetes educators and healthcare professionals with the latest knowledge and tools to improve patient care and education.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, over 73 million people in the MENA region currently live with diabetes a figure projected to rise to 135.7 million by 2045, marking an 87 percent increase. To help tackle this rising condition which inflicts significantly high human, social and economic costs in the region – participants gained valuable insights into diabetes education, focusing on topics such as patient-centered approaches and the latest updates and innovative strategies to improve patient outcomes, such as the integration of telehealth and digital health platforms.

The event brought together some of the most respected voices in diabetes management. Through a series of informative workshops and sessions, attendees had the chance to interact with leading experts, explore cutting-edge technologies and learn best practices in the field.

Highlights included sessions such as ‘Not All Algorithms Are The Same’ by Lou Lintereur, Chief Engineer, Automated Delivery Systems at Medtronic Diabetes, ‘Translational Medicine’ by Dr. Jackie Elliott, Clinical Lead for Diabetes and Senior Clinical Lecturer at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, University of Sheffield and ‘Advanced Hybrid Closed-loop Systems in Children & Adolescents’ by Dr. Goran Petrovski, Professor, Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Medtronic.

These sessions highlighted the rapid advancements in automated insulin delivery systems, the transformative potential of translational medicine in diabetes care and the promise of hybrid closed-loop systems to improve outcomes for pediatric patients.

Dr. Tomader Ali, Manager of Diabetic Education at Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, said: “We were thrilled to welcome so many healthcare professionals to our inaugural event. The rising tide of diabetes in the MENA region and globally calls for urgent action. This conference served as a crucial platform to empower healthcare professionals with the latest in diabetes education and care. By coming together to explore precision medicine and the latest scientific and technological advances, we are directly addressing this growing challenge and striving for actionable insights that can lead to positive, lasting change.”

The success of this year’s conference has set the stage for an even more impactful event next year, which will be held in Abu Dhabi. Both exhibitors and delegates have expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming edition, eager to continue this important conversation and further advance diabetes education and care.

About Imperial College London Diabetes Centre

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), an M42 company, is a state-of-the-art outpatient facility that specialises in diabetes treatment, research, training, and public health awareness. In just over a decade, the Centre has gained international renown for its holistic approach to the treatment of diabetes and related complications that enables patients to receive the full spectrum of care they need in one place.

With more than 80 diabetes professionals and endocrinologists under one roof, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre offers best-in-class medical attention from first diagnosis to disease management across 11 specialist practice areas including adult and paediatric endocrinology, treatment of metabolic and electrolyte disorders, pre- and post-bariatric surgery care, heart disease prevention, nutritional advice, diabetes education services, ophthalmology, nephrology, and podiatry.

ICLDC was established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi by Mubadala in partnership with the UK’s Imperial College London to address the growing demand for diabetes care in the UAE. The centre now operates three branches across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, touching the lives of more than one million people through patient-centric programmes and public health initiatives. In 2007, ICLDC launched Diabetes. Knowledge. Action, now the longest running public health awareness campaign in the country. The initiative promotes an active lifestyle through an ongoing calendar of events for the whole community – Major activations include an annual walkathon that coincides with the World Diabetes Day in November.

ICLDC holds the Joint Commission International (JCI) Clinical Care Program Certification in Outpatient Diabetes Management and JCI Accreditation for Ambulatory Care.

For more information, please visit www.icldc.ae

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

For more information, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Senior Media Relations Manager

Weber Shandwick

e-mail: mfarah@webershandwick.com

Phone: +971 551662557