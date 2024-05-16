Bookable in real-time and at no cost for the user, allowing more international and chronic patients to visit Abu Dhabi

ICLDC now joins a coveted network of top-tier clinics in more than 50 countries listed on the free booking platform, offering global travelers with CKD peace of mind when travelling to the UAE for leisure or work

The announcement follows M42’s International Patient Services recent recognition as the first in the Middle East to receive Global Healthcare Accreditation

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), part of the M42 group, has become the first centre in Abu Dhabi to partner with bookdialysis, the leading online booking engine for holiday dialysis patients. ICLDC now joins a coveted network of top-tier clinics in more than 50 countries listed on the free booking platform, offering global travelers with chronic kidney disease (CKD) peace of mind when traveling to the UAE for leisure or work.

Marking a key milestone in premium patient-centric care, ICLDC’s world-class dialysis services and personalised therapy options will be seamlessly integrated into bookdialysis’s user-friendly platform, effective immediately.

International travelers coming to the UAE and the region can now access ICLDC’s hemodialysis and hemodiafiltration services online and book their required treatments in real-time, at no cost to the user. Caregivers at ICLDC can also assist dialysis patients in booking holiday treatments through bookdialysis while traveling abroad, empowering them to take control of their own health. This marks a significant step forward in its holistic approach to the treatment of diabetes and related conditions.

For the past 18 years, ICLDC has been at the forefront of diabetes and chronic kidney disease management. Renowned for its commitment to personalised care, ICLDC's team of specialists delivers tailored therapy options, resulting in significant improvements in patient health. ICLDC’s low-clearance kidney clinics demonstrate its dedication to meeting patients’ diverse needs, ensuring access to life-sustaining treatment for individuals with end-stage renal disease.

Dr. Mai Al Jaber, Chief Executive Officer of Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, said, “Imperial College London Diabetes Centre's partnership with bookdialysis epitomises our shared commitment to continually improve the quality of life for our patients. Approximately 10 percent of the global population is affected by this disease, amounting to over 800 million people worldwide. By harnessing the transformative power of technology, we are redefining the dialysis travel experience, ensuring that patients who come to the UAE and Abu Dhabi receive unparalleled care and support regardless of where they come from. This collaboration opens up so many opportunities for individuals battling chronic kidney disease, promising enhanced quality of life and limitless options for exploration.”

Bookdialysis was established in 2017 and over the last seven years has emerged as the leading online booking engine for holiday dialysis patients worldwide, and a trusted partner of Kidney Patient Associations and the broader CKD community. Boasting a network of over 800 certified dialysis clinics globally and available in nine languages, the platform enables chronic patient mobility and treatment continuity through its innovative digital platform and integrated solutions. With existing partnerships across four continents, bookdialysis empowers patients to embark on transformative journeys while receiving uninterrupted care.

Evgenia Kafousi, Operations Director for bookdialysis, said, “We are delighted to partner with M42’s Imperial College London Diabetes Centre to enable travelers in Abu Dhabi to receive world-class kidney care. Travel for dialysis patients can be complex, but with bookdialysis it doesn’t need to be that way. With our user-friendly platform, it is our mission to offer our users the freedom to travel with the confidence that their treatment continuity is guaranteed while they are away from home, giving them the opportunity to explore the world as anyone else who doesn’t require frequent, life-sustaining treatment. Together with M42 and Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, we are breaking down barriers to patient mobility, empowering individuals in Abu Dhabi and beyond to access world-class kidney care seamlessly.”

With over 75 diabetes and endocrine consultants operating in the UAE, ICLDC has significantly impacted the health landscape of the UAE. It has achieved remarkable patient outcomes, including a substantial reduction in HbA1c levels from 9.5 percent to 7.2 percent over the past decade. To date, 57 percent of ICLDC’s patients have an HbA1c result of less than seven percent, outperforming the international benchmark of 38 percent.

The announcement closely follows M42’s International Patient Services being announced as the first in the Middle East to receive Global Healthcare Accreditation Certification. M42's remarkable 91 percent score signals unmatched patient care standards within the region positioning the UAE as a premier medical destination. M42’s priority is people, not just patients; health, not just healthcare; and prevention, not just treatment; and the certification strengthens the UAE's position as a premier destination for medical tourism.

The bookdialysis app is available for download via the App Store and Google Play. Dialysis travelers and their families are invited to download it and start exploring new worlds.

About Imperial College London Diabetes Centre

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), part of M42, is a state-of-the-art outpatient facility that specialises in diabetes treatment, research, training, and public health awareness. In just over a decade, the Centre has gained international renown for its holistic approach to the treatment of diabetes and related complications that enables patients to receive the full spectrum of care they need in one place.

With more than 80 diabetes professionals and endocrinologists under one roof, ICLDC offers best-in-class medical attention from first diagnosis to disease management across 11 specialist practice areas including adult and paediatric endocrinology, treatment of metabolic and electrolyte disorders, pre- and post-bariatric surgery care, heart disease prevention, nutritional advice, diabetes education services, ophthalmology, nephrology, and podiatry.

ICLDC was established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi by Mubadala in partnership with the UK’s Imperial College London to address the growing demand for diabetes care in the UAE. The centre now operates three branches across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, touching the lives of more than one million people through patient-centric programmes and public health initiatives. In 2007, ICLDC launched Diabetes. Knowledge. Action, now the longest running public health awareness campaign in the country. The initiative promotes an active lifestyle through an ongoing calendar of events for the whole community – Major activations include an annual walkathon that coincides with the World Diabetes Day in November.

ICLDC holds the Joint Commission International (JCI) Clinical Care Program Certification in Outpatient Diabetes Management and JCI Accreditation for Ambulatory Care.

For more information, please visit www.icldc.ae

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalised, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

About bookdialysis

bookdialysis is the world’s leading independent holiday dialysis booking engine. Our user-friendly, ever-evolving and secure digital platform delivers a step-change in how Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) travelers book their holiday treatments, allowing them to transform travelling into enriching, life-affirming experiences.

Since its establishment in 2017, bookdialysis has become the preferred online booking engine for CKD travelers, as well as a trusted partner of renal care providers and the broader CKD community. It is available in nine major languages and offers an easy, quick and simple 3-step booking process, with real-time treatment availability and no fees attached for the user. In March 2024, bookdialysis launched its own mobile booking application, available on both Android and iOS, as part of its commitment to continuous improvement and innovative solutions. Cooperating closely with kidney patient associations worldwide, bookdialysis also organises group trips for their members every year.

Today, bookdialysis brings together a global network of over 830 certified dialysis clinics in 50 countries across four continents, offering aspiring CKD travelers and their loved ones the freedom to explore new worlds.

For more information, please visit www.bookdialysis.com

