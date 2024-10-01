Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M42’s Environmental Sciences team has won the prestigious Biotechnology - Environmental Services Award at the Middle East Technology Excellence Awards 2024 for its groundbreaking initiative, Pioneering Marine Conservation: Advanced Genomic Sequencing and AI for Sustainable Biodiversity Management.

The award was a collaborative achievement, as M42 worked closely with its partners, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Bayanat, a UAE-based company specializing in geospatial data analytics and AI solutions. This partnership demonstrates how cross-disciplinary collaboration can tackle complex environmental challenges, bringing together expertise in genomics, environmental science and data analysis.

The award highlights M42’s innovative approach to marine conservation, utilizing cutting-edge genomic sequencing and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to monitor and manage marine ecosystems sustainably. The project plays a vital role in protecting marine biodiversity by analyzing genetic data to track species diversity and health­­­ while leveraging AI to predict and mitigate environmental threats. This pioneering initiative is positioned to reshape the region’s approach to marine conservation, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Commenting on the win, Dr. Wael Elamin, Medical Director, Environmental Sciences, M42 said: “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition. Our work in marine conservation is driven by a deep commitment to sustainable environmental practices. Through the integration of genomic sequencing and AI, we are creating more efficient and effective ways to preserve marine biodiversity, not just for the UAE, but for the entire region and beyond. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and innovation. Our tech-enabled health solutions for people and the planet are enabling us to predict and prevent health issues across the world and contribute to global efforts to counter the threats to our oceans and environment.”

The team’s innovative project demonstrates the potential of biotechnology in environmental services and reinforces M42’s commitment to reshaping the future of health in a sustainable manner with technology as a key enabler. The award recognizes M42’s innovative use of AI-driven data analysis, providing critical insights into marine ecosystem health, while supporting local and global efforts to combat environmental degradation, aiming to make a lasting impact on biodiversity for generations to come.

The Middle East Technology Excellence Awards celebrate organizations that have made significant strides in leveraging technology to drive transformation across industries. The awards highlight a diverse range of sectors and innovations, recognizing those at the forefront of technological advancement in the region.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.