Initiatives include screening events, talks, live Q&As and more across communities in UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE – M42, the tech-enabled global health powerhouse, is running a comprehensive program of initiatives across its world-class healthcare facilities in line with Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024. The program aims to increase awareness for early detection and regular checkups and highlight the treatments and facilities available for breast cancer, as well as encourage a culture of support for families affected by the disease.

Initiatives in the program include community-based awareness talks, live Q&As, lectures and webinars, free mammograms and promotional offers. Traditional pink ribbons are also being distributed to staff and patients to ensure everyone is aware of the significance of the month.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42 and Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “We join in solidarity with our peers in the medical field across the globe in participating in Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Despite tremendous advances in detection, prevention and treatment, breast cancer still affects millions of women and their families around the world. It is imperative we keep the spotlight firmly on the disease. Education and awareness play a pivotal role in the ongoing fight against breast cancer, and in sharing our program of initiatives across our facilities, we aim to reach as many of our communities as possible.”

M42 is advancing its genomic capabilities and transforming breast cancer treatment by offering tailored insights and interventions. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD), part of the M42 group, is at the forefront of integrating whole genome sequencing (WGS) as part of the Emirati Genome Program (EGP), into breast cancer care, identifying individuals at high risk, such as those with specific gene mutations. CCAD’s Hereditary High-Risk Program provides personalized care, monitoring and prevention strategies. Meanwhile, Mubadala Health Dubai is raising awareness through educational lectures led by newly joined ob-gyn doctors in corporate and community settings.

Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children is also actively promoting breast cancer awareness by sponsoring Gulf Multi-Sport events like the Zayed Sports City Pink Run and the recently successful Yas Mall Pink Run. The hospital conducted breast health awareness talks at KidZania and Mubadala in early October. HealthPlus Family Centers are similarly engaged, with talks scheduled at Jawaher Al Saadiyat and Saadiyat Beach Residence Communities, focusing on the importance of early detection. HealthPlus is also organizing live and virtual sessions with medical experts, pending their availability.

By engaging communities through a diverse array of initiatives — from screenings to educational talks and cutting-edge genomic insights — M42 aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to take proactive steps in their health journeys. Through these initiatives, M42 reinforces its commitment to shaping a future where personalized healthcare and innovative solutions play a pivotal role in the fight against breast cancer.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

For more information, please contact:

Mazar Masud

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications, M42

E: mmasud@m42.ae

Asala Fadda

Senior Manager, Group Marketing & Communications, M42

E: afadda@m42.ae