The partnership will initially focus on education and training in pediatric intensive care at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Child

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: M42, a global tech-enabled health powerhouse, has partnered with one of the world's leading children's hospitals, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH), in London, part of the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom. Together, the partners will introduce an innovative education initiative to enhance pediatric critical and complex care in the region, with an initial focus on M42’s Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, a pioneer in paediatric health in the UAE.

GOSH, globally acclaimed for its expertise in treating children with rare and complex medical conditions, compliments M42’s mission to impactfully transform global health. This multifaceted collaboration will support children with complex medical conditions in the initial phase through education programs, with a vision to extend the partnerships to include genomics and research. Together, they aim to advance genomics, and cell and gene therapy.

Ashish Koshy, Group Chief Operating Officer of M42, said: “Through collaborations such as this, M42 is impactfully disrupting global health. We see our partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital as an opportunity to take pediatric health to a new level in the region and reset best practices globally. By combining GOSH’s world-class solutions with M42’s innovative health solutions, we are positioning ourselves to really make a difference. Further strengthening M42’s clinical operations, and reshaping excellence for children’s health.”

Christopher Rockenbach, Director of International and Commercial at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, said: “We are proud of our long-standing relationship with the UAE and excited to be strengthening our commitment to the region with such an esteemed partner as M42. We look forward to contributing to improving children's health through this collaboration.”

Lynn Shields, Director of Education at Great Ormond Street Hospital Learning Academy, said: “Education underpins everything we do at GOSH. In collaborating with M42, we have a unique opportunity to significantly impact pediatric healthcare by sharing our knowledge and expertise and delivering outstanding, targeted educational programs.”

Through this partnership, M42’s Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, will be empowered to cater to specific health conditions with unprecedented precision and excellence, ensuring an even higher level of care for its young patients. The collaboration will streamline patient care, through the establishment of a robust joint Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) approach between Danat Al Emarat and GOSH, a second opinion framework and a visiting consultant program.

With Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) facilities at Danat Al Emarat Hospital, the innovative partnership with GOSH will enhance the quality of pediatric and neonatal critical care.

Omar Al Naqbi, Acting Executive Director at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, said: “We're thrilled to be exploring such an exciting collaboration with GOSH. GOSH is recognized all over the world for the incredible standards of care it delivers. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to the children of the UAE, ensuring they have access to the best care possible. It also highlights our dedication to ensuring our clinical teams continue to develop professionally and provide the highest level and standards of clinical care."

There will be a strong focus on upskilling Danat Al Emarat Hospital’s clinical teams, especially in the PICU and NICU, which require some of the most complex skills. GOSH is set to provide expert clinical training programs, including participation in GOSH Grand Rounding to facilitate shared learning and continued education.

GOSH has a long-standing relationship with the UAE and is home to the Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children, a state-of-the-art center that brings together pioneering research and world-leading clinical care under one roof. The center opened in 2019, thanks to a transformational gift from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, wife of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE.

This collaboration will also explore numerous research and innovation projects including – advancing genomics, and pioneering cell and gene therapy approaches which aligns with M42’s role as the facilitator of the Emirati Genome Program in the UAE. Other areas of exploration may include machine learning and AI, such M42's generative AI language model, Med42.

The agreement ceremony which took place at M42 stand during Arab Health, was signed by Ashish Koshy, Group Chief Operating Officer of M42, and Christopher Rockenbach, Managing Director of International and Commercial, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust.

-Ends-

About Danat Al Emarat Hospital

Danat Al Emarat, an M42 company, is a world-class specialty women and children’s hospital located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The five-story hospital, accredited as a clinical research center by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, covers an area of 58,000 square meters, with 200 beds. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services including Neonatology & Pediatrics, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Women’s Diagnostics & Breast Imaging and others, all of which are equipped with the latest technology and led by highly qualified clinicians to provide unmatched patient and family-centered care.

Our medical team is hand-picked from the international and local market specializing in numerous sub-specialties. Our 130+ consultants and primary care physicians work closely together to ensure the entire needs of women and children are addressed in a single convenient location and to the highest standard.

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) in London is an international centre of excellence in paediatric care, globally recognised as one of the few world-class hospitals for children suffering from rare, complex or multiple conditions. Founded in 1852, GOSH is a globally renowned children’s hospital and the leading pediatric hospital in Europe, championing education, research and innovation across more than 60 clinical specialties. Our dedicated International and Private Care service is tailored to international patients, treating children from over 90 countries, ensuring a nurturing and family-centered patient experience. www.gosh.ae

GOSH Learning Academy aims to collaborate with partners to provide outstanding multi-professional pediatric healthcare education, training and development to drive improvements in pediatric care across the world. www.gosh.nhs.uk/gla

Zayed Centre for Research (ZCR) into Rare Disease in Children

The Zayed Centre for Research (ZCR) into Rare Disease in Children opened to patients in October 2019 thanks to a transformational £60m gift from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, wife of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the United Arab Emirates. It is the only Centre of its kind in the world and brings together pioneering research and clinical care under one roof to help drive forward new treatments and cures for children with rare diseases. www.gosh.org/what-we-do/research/zayed-centre-research-rare-disease-children/

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative clinical solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative care to impactfully disrupt the global healthcare ecosystem.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

M42 owns and manages an integrated portfolio of health-tech and healthcare service providers including Diaverum, G42 Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.