Dubai, UAE – M37Labs, a global leader in enterprise-grade AI solutions, today announced its entry into the UAE market through a strategic partnership with The Dream Earth UAE, marking a significant step toward unlocking AI-driven business innovation across the region.

With the UAE’s AI market projected to surpass USD $46.33 billion by 2030 and contribute AED 96 billion to the national GDP, this partnership aims to position M37Labs at the forefront of the country’s AI revolution. The collaboration will deliver deep tech AI services to large enterprises across real estate, retail, financial services, logistics, and hospitality—key sectors at the heart of the UAE’s diversification strategy.

Empowering enterprises in Middle East with AI-first capabilities

M37Labs brings its proprietary AI transformation framework and innovation engine to the UAE through The Dream Earth, offering - AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) solutions, Enterprise AI consulting and implementation, AI-powered market intelligence and decision automation, C-Suite AI transformation workshops and rapid AI prototyping and co-innovation labs.

This localized delivery will be backed by M37Labs’ robust engineering talent in India and its global network of AI experts.

“Enterprises in the UAE are entering a pivotal decade of digital transformation. AI is no longer a future bet—it’s a competitive necessity,” said Prem Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of The Dream Earth and Chief Business Officer at M37Labs. “Through this partnership, we’re helping the region’s largest businesses embrace AI with clarity, confidence, and commercial impact.”

“We are building a new blueprint for enterprise AI—one that is contextual, compliant, and commercially viable,” added Prashant Shivram Iyer, Co-founder & CEO of M37Labs. “From AI literacy to full-stack deployment, our focus is to empower Middle Eastern businesses to become AI-native at scale.”

Driving responsible and scalable AI

The partnership will also focus on AI governance and compliance, ethical AI frameworks tailored to regional policies, leadership upskilling, and workforce transformation.

Zorawar Purohit, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer of M37Labs emphasized: “Our goal is to democratize access to advanced AI by making it adaptable, safe, and strategically aligned to enterprise needs. With this UAE expansion, we’re ready to lead a new era of intelligent enterprises.”

A strategic alliance for the region’s visionary future

M37Labs and The Dream Earth’s collaboration supports the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031 and aligns with its ambition to become a global hub for responsible, high-impact AI innovation.

This partnership is poised to help UAE enterprises unlock new revenue streams, operational efficiencies, and competitive advantage—laying the foundation for a smarter, AI-powered business ecosystem across the Middle East.

For more information, please log on to www.Thedreamearth.com