Residential units are designed to maximize functionality, prioritizing livable space and space optimization.

The mixed-use community seamlessly integrates homes, offices, and retail within a walkable, sustainable masterplan.

Cairo, Egypt – M squared, a leading Egyptian real estate developer and the real estate arm of Intro Investments Holding, announced the launch of Mist, a transformative mixed-use community in New Cairo. At the heart of the project’s design lies the concept of sustainable well-being, as Mist redefines the urban experience by seamlessly integrating homes, offices, and commercial spaces into a nature-centric environment. At Mist, everything residents need - from essential services to leisure destinations - is thoughtfully placed within walking distance, creating a community where movement is easy.

The project stands as a bold statement of M squared’s strategic expansion into New Cairo, reinforcing its commitment to delivering vibrant communities that balance urban vitality with ecological consciousness.

Strategic expansion into New Cairo

“With our latest New Cairo project MIST, we are setting a new benchmark for integrated living in one of the most dynamic growth corridors in Egypt,” Eng. Karim Malash, CEO of M squared, stated. “Bringing our signature community focus to Mist aligns with our vision to create vibrant, future-ready communities where every element - from design to delivery - is centered on enhancing our residents’ quality of life. Every amenity, service, and leisure outlet is just a short walk from home, ensuring unmatched convenience without compromising the community’s well-being.”

Spanning 45 feddans, MIST is distinguished by its low-density planning and innovative use of water and green spaces, with water features and lush landscapes making up 80% of the residential part of the masterplan. Designed in collaboration with leading international architectural consultants and contractors, the development offers a refreshing new standard for sustainable living in East Cairo, while implementing the highest standards of construction quality, safety, and timely delivery.

Mist is based on the concept of New Urbanism, an urban design movement that promotes walkable neighborhoods with a diverse range of housing and jobs. It aims to create human-scaled urban environments that reduce reliance on cars and foster community interaction. Key principles include mixed-use development, accessible public spaces, connected street networks, and sustainable, environmentally friendly design.

Nature-first masterplan: Where water and life meet

Water lies at the core of Mist’s design philosophy. The residential part of the development is divided into two clusters, each centered around its own ecofriendly lake. The water features, covering 20,000 square meters, are maintained through aeration and surrounding vegetation, and thus, optimizing water usage and minimizing environmental impact. The waterfronts and greenery are coupled with a wide array of outdoor amenities including pedestrian promenades, waterfront decks, and jogging trails, encouraging outdoor living and paving the way for a walkable connected community.

Functional homes for a new way of living

Residential areas at MIST span 110,000 square meters, offering 850 thoughtfully designed units that prioritize functionality and space optimization. Homes range from one-bedroom apartments starting at 65 square meters to larger two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhouses, all optimized for higher liveable areas. Nearly every unit enjoys a water or garden view, enhancing residents’ connection with nature.

“At MIST, we believe that true luxury lies in how a space is lived in, and how well its potential is utilized,” Eng. Ahmed Said, Chief Development Officer at M squared, said. “Our homes are meticulously designed to maximize every square meter for comfort, functionality, and quality of life. The result is a living experience where residents enjoy generous, usable spaces that feel expansive, efficient, and perfectly tailored to modern needs.”

With most units strategically north-facing, Mist reduces reliance on mechanical cooling systems, enhancing energy efficiency, while incorporating advanced insulation, durable, low-carbon construction materials, and solar-ready infrastructure that enables residents to seamlessly install solar panels. In addition, Mist’s “Plug N Play” feature allows easy integration of smart home automation.

The project has also obtained the WELL certification - an internationally recognized standard that evaluates how buildings contribute to human health and well-being. Such buildings ensure optimal air quality, water efficiency, thermal comfort, and biophilic design principles that enhance residents’ overall well-being.

Adding vibrancy with commercial and administrative zones

Designed as an immersive lifestyle destination, MIST’S commercial component spans 100,000 square meters of built-up area with 400 units. The commercial strip is intertwined with natural landscaping, adding vitality to the community without disrupting residential peace. The commercial zones are open to the public but strategically buffered from residential clusters by lakes and serviced apartments. A carefully curated blend of hypermarkets, retail outlets, local brands, banks, pharmacies, cinemas, and F&B destinations ensures that residents have all essential services within reach.

The administrative segment features a range of office formats - from whole-building offices with independent entrances to studio offices and coworking spaces - supporting diverse professional needs in a premium setting.

The community also houses a private Wellness Complex exclusively for residents, offering sports facilities, lounges, restaurants, and a gym. Adjacent to it, the Health Complex includes polyclinics and day-care medical facilities, reinforcing Mist’s vision of holistic, health-focused living.

Pioneering delivery and community experience

Delivery of MIST’S first phase is scheduled within four years, reflecting M squared’s commitment to timely execution and delivering fully integrated, ready-to-live communities where residents have direct access to vibrant amenities, essential services, and daily conveniences. As with its other developments, M squared ensures that all infrastructure, amenities, and security systems will be fully operational upon handover, providing residents with a seamless experience.

“MIST is the culmination of years of experience and innovation at M squared,” Malash explained. “Every square meter has been designed to maximize the resident experience - whether through smart layouts, sustainable features, or an environment that encourages active, balanced living. We are creating homes that nurture thriving communities and inspire well-being.”

Prime location in Cairo’s future city center

True to M squared’s legacy of choosing the prime locations of tomorrow, Mist positions its residents at the heart of East Cairo’s future growth. The project is strategically located just 15 minutes from both the New Administrative Capital and the American University in Cairo, with direct access to the Regional Ring Road, ensuring seamless connectivity to Cairo’s key hubs.

A new milestone for M squared

The launch of MIST marks an exciting new chapter in M squared’s journey. Over the past nine months, the company has secured two prime land plots - 31WEST in West Cairo and Mist in New Cairo - successfully launching 31WEST in January 2025 and now introducing Mist.

Building on the delivery of 1,156 residential units, a total landbank of 1 million square meters, and a growing community of 2,904 owners, M squared continues to drive its vision of becoming one of Egypt’s top five real estate developers by 2035.

Sales and inquiries

Sales for MIST are now open. Interested buyers can contact M squared through its hotline 19979, visit its website at www.msquaredev.com, or follow the company’s social media pages for updates.

About M squared

Founded in 2012, M squared is the real estate arm of Intro Investments Holding, an Egyptian conglomerate with operations in 15 countries across eight sectors. With a steadfast focus on sustainability, innovation, and customer-centric development, M squared is redefining Egypt’s real estate landscape by delivering vibrant, integrated communities that blend modern living with environmental consciousness. The company’s portfolio includes landmark projects such as Masyaf Ras Alhekma, Marmarica Boutique Cabanas, Trio in New Cairo, 31WEST in West Cairo, and 41 Business District.