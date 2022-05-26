AI-powered CVM Accelerator will provide actionable insights to maximize value of personalized customer interactions via CX systems such as Salesforce Marketing Cloud

One-month pilot project resulted in a 1.3% increase in average revenue per user (ARPU)

The deal marks the deployment of Flytxt’s CVM Accelerator in the US and Europe for the first time

Lyca Mobile, one of the world’s largest mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) with more than 16 million customers, is to deploy Flytxt’s AI-powered Customer Value Management (CVM) Accelerator across its seven largest markets.

Lyca Mobile announced the implementation of Salesforce solutions earlier this year to unify customer data and interactions on multiple channels in order to drive personalized CX. Flytxt’s CVM Accelerator will feed actionable customer and product insights for these solutions to enable Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) maximization across personalized interactions. The solution will be deployed by Lyca Mobile in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, the United States and the United Kingdom.

CVM Accelerator is purpose-built artificial intelligence that seamlessly integrates with any CRM or CX environment via standard application programming interfaces (API) to deliver actionable intelligence for optimizing CLTV. The power of the Accelerator was demonstrated during a one-month pilot project in one of Lyca Mobile’s European markets. Lyca harnessed the predictive insights from the Accelerator while executing marketing campaigns through Salesforce Marketing Cloud, which resulted in 1.3% increase in Average Revenue per User (ARPU).

Jogan Satkunanathan, Chief of Pricing and Product Management at Lyca Mobile, said: “We wish to place customers and digital capabilities at the center of our business strategy as we enter the next phase of our ambitious growth journey. Flytxt, with its pioneering AI solutions, is a perfect partner for Lyca Mobile to better understand customers’ needs and deliver high quality customer experiences.”

Dr Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt, said: “Communications Service Providers have a wealth of data yet often lack the necessary technology for powering data-driven decisions that maximize CLTV – a critical KPI for all subscription and usage-based businesses. CVM accelerator uses proven and well-trained AI to achieve this. We are delighted to support Lyca Mobile through our unique solution, which will help them significantly boost the outcomes of their CX initiatives.”

Ankit Rai, Lyca Mobile’s Head of Retention, CRM/CVM, added: “We are on a mission to take customer engagement to the next level and provide personalized and contextually relevant customer experience on any of our touch points. Flytxt’s CVM Accelerator brings in a deeper understanding of customers’ usage behavior and predicted needs. The pilot project proved that with data-driven actionable insights, we can further enhance the value of customer interactions on our existing CX systems and build a long-term relationship with our customers.”

The CVM Accelerator harnesses Flytxt’s award-winning and market-proven analytics and AI, which have been trained using real-world insights and patterns from more than a billion consumers and trillions of data points. The partnership with Lyca Mobile marks the first time the Accelerator will be deployed in the US and Europe.

About Flytxt

Flytxt empowers the world’s biggest brands to solve one of the fundamental challenges of subscription and usage-based businesses – how to maximize customer lifetime value (CLTV). Its AI-powered solutions enable enterprises to maximize CLTV through gaining a deeper understanding of their customers and products and empowering them to deliver profitable digital experiences with agility and precision, at scale.

Flytxt is the trusted technology partner of 80+ digital enterprises across more than 50 countries, as well as of top CX platform vendors for CLTV maximization. Its award-winning, proprietary CLTV maximization AI has been designed and trained using real-world insights and patterns from more than a billion consumers and trillions of data points. The firm has a corporate office in Dubai, global development centers in India and presence in Mexico, The Netherlands, Colombia, Czech Republic, Spain and Kenya.

About Lyca Mobile

Lyca Mobile is the world’s largest mobile virtual network operator, operating in 23 countries across five continents – including the UK, USA and large parts of Europe. It is the market leader in the international prepaid mobile calls market, with over 16 million customers worldwide and a new one joining every two seconds.

Known for keeping customers connected to loved ones both nationally and internationally at the lowest possible price, it won What Mobile’s customer-voted ‘Best MVNO’ award in February 2022 and was named the 4th best MVNO worldwide by Mobile Magazine. With a score of 4.6* on Trustpilot, it was also awarded the ‘Most Successful MVNO’ of 2020 at the MVNOs World Congress.

Lyca Mobile is part of Lyca Group, a British multinational corporation delivering low-cost, high-quality products and services to communities across the globe. Since Lyca Mobile’s founding in 2006, a number of additional products and services have been added to Lyca Group’s portfolio, diversifying its offering across Telecommunications, Entertainment, Travel and Tourism, Healthcare, Media, Technology, Financial Services, Marketing and Hospitality.

Find out more at www.LycaMobile.co.uk