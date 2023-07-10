Doha, Qatar : Maysan Doha, LXR Hotels & Resorts unveils the launch of the Maysan Club, a prestigious membership program that offers access to an unparalleled world of luxury and exclusivity. With a big-hearted approach and a bountiful spirit, Maysan Club sets a new standard for elevated living in Doha.

A membership-based service, Maysan Club provides its members with access to a wide range of outstanding facilities and amenities at Maysan Doha. Located in the Aspire Zone complex, the award-winning sports and healthy lifestyle destination, Maysan Doha is an opulent urban resort rooted in royal Qatari tradition yet reimagined for modern-day living.

As part of the Maysan Club membership, members can take advantage of the state-of-the-art facilities and, including a spa and wellness centre spanning across 13,000sqm with luxury treatment rooms that offer the opportunity for ultimate relaxation, a modern gym with separate zones for men and women, two padel tennis courts, an outdoor swimming pool and a fully supervised, interactive children's club with an exciting schedule of activities that allow younger guests to enjoy whilst the parents spend time discovering the resort.

Culinary enthusiasts can relish delectable dining experiences at the resort’s signature restaurant outlet, La Casa, where guests can revel in the charismatic and graceful glamour of the Mediterranean.

Members who are looking to experience the resort, will also receive exclusive discounts on room bookings as well as food and beverage during their stay.

Maysan Doha prides itself on its commitment to privacy, discretion, and Qatari hospitality, offering guests a sanctuary of tranquillity in the heart of Doha. Boasting palatial rooms with private pools, 5-star culinary cuisine, bespoke concierge services and immersive local experiences, Maysan is a curated experience unlike any other.

The Maysan Club offers three distinct packages, each with its own set of exclusive benefits:

Single: Yearly 12,600 QAR | Quarterly Package 5,400 QAR

Couple: Yearly 15,120 QAR | Quarterly Package 8,100 QAR

Family: Yearly 22,680 QAR | Quarterly Package 12,150 QAR

For more information on the membership and packages you can contact us at +974 7034 0464 or maysandoha.reservations@hilton.com and also visit our website www.maysandoha.lxrhotels.com

