niLuu, a PETA-Approved vegan silk and cruelty-free loungewear brand, has announced its expanded luxury distribution in the UAE, now with an exclusive presence at the 'his and hers' store in Atlantis, The Palm. This unique multi-brand concept store is dedicated to swimwear, loungewear, and sleepwear, and it represents niLuu's second touchpoint in the Middle East following its successful debut at Galeries Lafayette in Downtown Dubai last year.

Originally from Miami, Florida, niLuu is now making ethical, planet-friendly luxury sleepwear accessible to silk enthusiasts in the Middle East. The Dubai locations mark the brand's first international expansion beyond the United States, where it is available at renowned retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Goop in Hawaii.

The niLuu collection offers a range of elegant resort wear pieces, including kimonos, dresses, silk shirts, pants, and sleep masks. These designs seamlessly blur the line between loungewear and outerwear, all while embodying Turkey's rich culture and spirit with bold and vibrant hues, eye-catching prints, and soft-brushed finish textiles.

At the heart of the brand's ethos is a deep compassion for animals, drawing inspiration from the peace and harmony found in nature's flora and fauna. This inspiration is reflected in their coveted prints, diverse color palette, and varied textures.

Introducing an exciting new print, the "MONROE," adorned with exotic giraffes symbolizing good luck and fortune, as well as the elegant "Magnolia," in pure white with a rich Jacquard texture, niLuu's Creative Director, Nilüfer Bracco, continues to bring fresh and meaningful designs to her collections.

niLuu's ongoing expansion across the UAE and partnership with the multi-brand retailer 'his and hers' follows its core mission of making vegan and cruelty-free products accessible to a broader audience. The brand remains deeply committed to a socially and environmentally ethical production process. As a proud member of '1% For The Planet,' niLuu has pledged to donate 1% of its annual revenue toward natural protection initiatives across the globe.

About niLuu

niLuu is a vegan silk loungewear brand founded in 2020 by Miami based designer Nilüfer Bracco. Marrying the archetypal sophistication inherent to traditional silk with a purpose-driven twist, niLuu brings you cruelty-free vegan silk-wear to accompany you through your most treasured moments.

Blurring the line between loungewear and outerwear, luxury and sustainability, niLuu focuses on meticulous and timeless construction, welcoming an era of refined comfort with an earth-positive footprint. niLuu has partnered with 1% For the Planet pledging to donate 1% of its revenues to environmental organizations that work hard to protect our planet.

Made primarily from Bemberg®, a yarn fibre derived from a by-product of the cotton harvest, niLuu’s innovative vegan silk fabric is hypoallergenic, anti-static, easy to care for and it is also known to have several benefits for the skin. The breathable fabric helps to maintain body temperature and excellent moisture control; meaning the fabric doesn’t dry out the skin or hair in the ways that cotton would. The fabric also has minimal friction against the skin, which means it is also known to have anti-aging benefits.

An ode to founder Nilufer Bracco’s roots, niLuu’s meaningful designs celebrate Turkey’s full-bodied aesthetic culture. Rich in color, texture, and narrative, we invite you to carry the spirit of intention into whatever it is your day holds.