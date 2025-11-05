Dubai, UAE – Provident Estate, one of Dubai’s leading real estate agencies, has unveiled its first-ever Provident Boutique in the prestigious Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), marking a major step forward in how real estate is presented, experienced, and accessed in the city.

Strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the Provident Boutique places the company at the heart of global business and investment activity, connecting directly with international investors and professionals visiting Dubai for major events and exhibitions.

Far from a traditional office, the Provident Boutique at DWTC serves as a permanent real estate exhibition hub where innovation meets opportunity.

Inside, visitors can explore:

Interactive digital displays of Dubai’s premier developments, including projects by Sobha, Beyond, Arada, Ellington and Imtiaz

of Dubai’s premier developments, including projects by Dedicated consultation zones for tailored investment guidance and property advice.

for tailored investment guidance and property advice. A year-round destination for investors to explore Dubai’s best off-plan and ready projects — all under one roof.

By blending cutting-edge technology with personalized service, Provident has created a dynamic environment that simplifies property exploration and decision-making for global clients.

For over two decades, Provident Estate has been synonymous with trust, innovation, and excellence in Dubai’s real estate landscape. The launch of the DWTC Boutique reinforces the brand’s commitment to accessibility and exceptional client experiences, bringing Dubai’s finest properties directly to the city’s business core.

“This boutique represents the future of real estate showcasing,” said Loai Al Fakir, CEO of Provident Estate. “We’re offering clients the convenience of exploring top developments from multiple developers, all in one place, an experience that mirrors Dubai’s spirit of innovation.”

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

Website: www.providentestate.com

Instagram:@providentestate

LinkedIn: @providentestate

For PR inquiries, contact Charline Abi Rached, Brand Manager

Email: charline@providentestate.com