Dubai: UAE luxury brand leader Carter & White, has today announced its official sponsorship with Dubai Basketball, reinforcing a shared vision of excellence, sustainability, and international recognition for Dubai.

As part of the partnership, Dubai Basketball players and staff will wear bespoke Carter & White clothing to and from home and away games during this season. Dubai Basketball is currently playing in its debut season in the ABA League, having played their first-ever game in September 2024 at Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubai Basketball has already become a key part of the city's sporting landscape, competing against leading European teams - something no team from the region has ever done before. The club has seen tremendous success during its debut season both on and off court, embodying UAE values and attracting a local and global audience of basketball lovers and fans.

Carter & White will play a valuable part in promoting Dubai Basketball as a brand on an international stage, demonstrating that luxury and sustainability can coexist. This collaboration is a symbol of both organizations’ shared commitment to promoting Dubai as a city of vision, determination, and world-class talent.

With its brand deeply rooted in the values of quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, Carter & White is committed to supporting local initiatives that reflect its dedication to environmental consciousness and responsible production. The partnership with Dubai Basketball goes beyond sport as it is a testament to its belief in teamwork, respect, and community cohesion—values that are intrinsic to both the brand and the sport.

“Dubai is a hub of innovation and ambition, and we are honored to align with Dubai Basketball in a partnership that embodies the essence of teamwork and local pride,” said Mr Marwan Bin Yousuf Al Serkal, CEO of Carter & White.

“At Carter & White, we believe in fostering collaborations that not only elevate our brand but also contribute to Dubai’s global standing. Sustainability and excellence are at the core of everything we do, and this partnership reflects our dedication to these principles.”

Dejan Kamenjasevic, General Manager of Dubai Basketball, said: “We are delighted to be joining hands with Carter & White, who join our growing list of partners at Dubai Basketball, and are one of the leading sustainable luxury and contemporary fashion brands. This collaboration will elevate the image of our team and with our players and staff wearing Carter & White attire on game days, they will seamlessly blend style and sophistication. This partnership not only amplifies our presence and promoting a unique synergy between sport and high fashion.”

As Carter & White continues to expand its global footprint, its mission remains clear: to uphold the highest standards of craftsmanship while embracing responsible and ethical business practices. Together with Dubai Basketball, the organization looks forward to setting new benchmarks in both fashion and sport, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a leader in innovation and sustainability.

About Carter & White:

The first luxury brand designed, created, and produced in the UAE. Renowned for its premium quality and timeless elegance, the brand offers a range of high-end essentials crafted from the finest materials. With a strong commitment to sustainability and excellence, Carter & White continues to redefine luxury by combining traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation.

For more information, please contact: info@carterandwhite.com

Website: https://carterandwhite.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carterandwhite/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/carter-&-white/

About Dubai Basketball

Founded in 2023 by UAE’s Abdulla Saeed Al Naboodah, Dubai Basketball is a newly-established professional basketball franchise that plays in Europe’s – the Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League for the 2024/25 season. The franchise has assembled a strong roster of players with the team represented by countries including the Philippines, USA, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Jordan, Turkey, Latvia, Italy, and France. The franchise plays their home games in the ABA League at Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubai Basketball stands as a testament to the power of passion and dedication in shaping the landscape of basketball in the UAE and beyond. Its foundation is built upon a diverse and talented team, consisting of FIBA-certified coaches, former professional players, business experts, and passionate enthusiasts.

Dubai Basketball is committed to catalysing positive social change, where dreams are not just envisioned but realised, talents are not merely found but nurtured, and aspirations are not only lived but fulfilled.

Keep up to date with the latest news on Dubai Basketball by visiting www.dubaibasketball.com or on its social media platforms:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/dubaibasketballclub

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dubaibasketballclub/

X – https://x.com/dubaibasket

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-basketball