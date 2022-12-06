United Arab Emirates, Dubai: LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the exclusive listing of a custom-built six-bedroom villa in Sector L, Emirates Hills, for sale at AED 190 million. The villa has a built-up area of 30,000 sq ft and overall plot size 32,932 sq ft.

Known as the ‘Beverly Hills of Dubai’, Emirates Hills has recently experienced record high prices due to limited availability combined with growing demand from overseas UHNWIs flocking to invest in the city’s real estate. As a result, sales volume increased by 40% in Q3 of this year, reaching AED 727 million based on data from the Dubai Land Department.

In 2022 so far, LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty has sold 13 villas in Emirates Hills, with a total sales volume of AED 458.5 million.

“A firm favorite among expatriate families, particularly from across Europe, UK, India and GCC, over the years, several of these villas have seen remodeling and renovations to cater to unique and contemporary tastes. The limited supply villas in the very exclusive address has ensured considerable capital appreciation. Several of these secondary properties are listed with us exclusively, with the team achieving record-breaking deals this year, including three in Q3 2022 totaling AED 158 million,” said Leigh Borg, Executive Partner at LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty.

Developed by Miami architect Kobi Karp with the support of Thai firm PIA Interior, the palatial mansion has multiple stunning features, some of which include: handcrafted wooden doors; a Special Dolby Atmos private cinema designed by VOX experts with a floor-to-ceiling screen; a bespoke Finasi

kitchen complete with Miele and Siemens appliances; and a magnificent eight meter Preciosa chandelier with 500 hand-blown glass spheres and crystal butterflies, which hangs over the 50-year-old Bonsai tree in the villa’s central atrium.

Emirates Hills also offers access to two championship golf courses – the Montgomerie and Emirates Golf Clubs – adding to its popularity. The Montgomerie hotel offers a swimming pool, spa, and gym.

