Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Lumi car rental company, a leading mobility provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has undertaken a dynamic expansion to provide their ever growing clientele with smart and quick access to various services.

As part of this, Lumi has opened four new rental branches, two new branches in Hail, and a branch in Al Khobar, Azizyah, and Neom, expanding the company’s reach to a total of 36 branches in 18 cities across the Kingdom.

Lumi’s fleet has the latest models of cars offering a comprehensive range of services, including daily, weekly and long-term rentals to individuals and companies.

Vehicles in the fleet come in a wide selection of models, sizes, and colours to meet customers’ needs. Ahead of each rental or lease, the cars go through routine agency maintenance and servicing checks.

Along with the expansion, the Saudi homegrown brand has revitalised its official website with two innovative and revolutionary landing pages. Already providing the only motorcycle rental service in Saudi Arabia, Lumi has added the prestigious BMW brand to its roster alongside the iconic Harley Davidson. All details about renting motorcycles can be accessed through their newly launched Motorcycles landing page. Customers interested in purchasing used motorcycles have access to a variety of models at Lumi's Riyadh Used Car Sales Showroom.

Additionally, interested buyers can now participate in upcoming used car sales auctions through their online landing page. They can browse available cars online and physically check them at specific showrooms, before making a bid on the website through an easy-to-follow process.

Azfar Shakeel, CEO of Lumi, said: “Lumi’s rapid expansion in the fast-growing vehicle leasing and rental market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a testament to the brand’s constant endeavour to meet the demands of our ever-growing clients. We recognise the immense potential for growth in this industry and pride ourselves in providing the very best of quality serviced vehicles to the market at accessible rates for all.”

“The newly launched landing pages for Motorcycles and Used Car Sales Auction have been designed for easy navigation that will enable users to browse quickly and make their selection,” added Shakeel.

Lumi’s digital transformation and expansion are in keeping with the brand’s unwavering commitment towards ensuring optimal customer experience for all. By providing a revolutionary digital platform that is easy to use and accessible for all, Lumi aims to be the first choice among discerning clients looking for a seamless digital experience when renting or buying used vehicles.

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, Lumi provides world-class car leasing and rental services to Corporate and Government sector clients as well as the Kingdom’s citizens, residents and tourists alongside cutting-edge technology to accelerate the overall experience.

About Lumi Rental Company

Lumi Rental Company started its operations in 2006 as a sole proprietorship to provide car rental services amongst a portfolio of travel companies under the umbrella of Seera Group Holding. In 2016, strategic plans for the car rental business were reconfigured and an expert management team was appointed. The Company has emerged as one of the leaders in the car rental sector, serving customers across the Central, Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern Regions from 36 car rental branches and three vehicle maintenance centres in addition to mobile workshops and third-party vendors, digital channels and a used car sales showroom. Lumi’s core activities consist of the following business segments: vehicle lease and provision of other related services; car rental and provision of other related services; and sale of used cars owned by the Company and released from its operations. https://lumirental.com/en