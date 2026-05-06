Abu Dhabi: Underscoring its position as a key strategic stakeholder in the UAE’s food ecosystem, LuLu Group has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Food Cluster during Make it in the Emirates 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The partnership marks a significant step in advancing the visibility, accessibility, and global reach of UAE-manufactured food products.

The MoU was signed by Saleh Abdulla Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Manufactures Business Group and Salim M.A., Lulu Group Director – Global Operations in the presence of HE Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister fo Economy and Tourism and Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group.

Through this collaboration, LuLu will actively support the UAE Food Cluster’s objectives by promoting locally produced food across its retail network and international markets, while strengthening supply chain integration, supporting SMEs, and fostering innovation and sustainability within the sector.

Reinforcing this commitment, LuLu Group also announced the launch of the second phase of its Al Tayeb food processing facility in Abu Dhabi. The expansion was marked by Yusuffali M.A. alongside HE Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, further boosting domestic food production capabilities. In a key milestone, the first export shipment of UAE-produced food products from the facility was flagged off to Bahrain this week, signalling the growing global footprint of ‘Made in UAE’ offerings.

The LuLu pavilion at the event also attracted visits from prominent dignitaries, including HH Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and HE Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, reflecting the importance of private sector participation in driving the UAE’s industrial and food security ambitions.

Commenting on the development, Yusuffali M.A. said: “As a homegrown UAE retailer, we are proud to be part of the UAE Food Cluster and to contribute actively to the nation’s vision of building a resilient, sustainable, and globally competitive food ecosystem. This partnership enables us to further strengthen market access for UAE-made products, support local producers, and take ‘Made in UAE’ to regional and international markets.”

With its strong retail footprint, growing local production capabilities, and global sourcing network, LuLu continues to play a pivotal role in connecting UAE producers with consumers worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to the nation’s long-term economic diversification and food security goals.