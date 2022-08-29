With these openings, LuLu Exchange now has a network of 89 branches in the UAE

The new branches are located in Dubai’s Silicon Central Mall and Sharjah’s Al Majaz and Maaza regions

Dubai, United Arab of Emirates: UAE’s premier cross-border payments company LuLu Exchange today opened three new branches in the country, to zip past the 250-global branch count.

The 250th milestone branch was inaugurated at Dubai’s Silicon Central Mall, with the other two branches opening at Sharjah’s Al Majaz and Maaza regions.

The milestone branch was inaugurated by H.E Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, in the presence of the holding company’s Managing Director, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, and other senior management.

Speaking at the opening, H.E. Dr. Aman Puri said, “I am delighted to be part of this momentous occasion that celebrates the eventful journey of LuLu Financial Holdings. The company’s network of LuLu Exchange branches in the UAE, coupled with its digital innovations, have positively influenced the remittance & currency exchange sector in many ways. I wish the team my very best on their ambitious journey to further disrupt this space.”

Mr. Adeeb Ahamed on his part, congratulated the team and said, “Today’s openings are a celebration of our incredible journey in the UAE, a nation from where we started in the year 2009 and spread our wings globally. The new branches represent our trust in the UAE economy, and our determination to disrupt the regional payments ecosystem. We have constantly been attuned to the sector’s needs, and the branches will serve to build upon our ongoing goal to bridge the gap between our consumers and various physical & digital touchpoints.”

About LuLu Exchange

LuLu International Exchange is a part of the LuLu Financial Group, an ISO 9001:2015 certified global financial services enterprise headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Through its physical branches and digital solution of LuLu Money, LuLu Exchange offers fast & reliable money transfer and foreign exchange services to a cross-section of society, powered by a robust network, reputed partners and high standards of customer care. The company operates 89 branches across all seven emirates and is also a leading facilitator of UAE’s Wage Protection System.

