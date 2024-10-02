Lucy Electric’s new facility will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s socio-economic growth and energy sustainability - supporting the Saudi National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

Lucy Electric will boost local manufacturing capabilities, create job opportunities for Saudi nationals, and focus on upskilling local talent.

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – Lucy Electric, an international leader in power distribution solutions launched its new manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. The launch was sponsored by the Ministry of Energy (MOE) under the patronage of Eng. Fuad Mosa, Deputy Minister of Localization, Local Content, and Risk Management as part of a strategic partnership with Saudi Electricity Company (SEC). The event was attended by Mohammed Aba Hussain, Deputy Minister for Integrated Investors Services at the Ministry of Investment, and representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

This strategic expansion underscores the company’s commitment to contributing to the country’s socio-economic development, energy sustainability, and Vision 2030 objectives, building on over 50 years of investment within Saudi’s energy network infrastructure, as part of its 100 years’ experience in the electrical industry.

Located near Industrial City 2, Dhahran, the state-of-the-art facility represents a significant milestone in Lucy Electric’s regional growth strategy. Designed to meet the highest global standards of design, and Health and Safety, the factory will play a key role in ensuring future energy networks are more efficient, resilient, and reliable, supporting smart grid infrastructure.

The facility is built with a sustainable footprint, aligning with the Saudi National Industrial Development and Logistics Program which focuses on transforming Saudi Arabia into a leading global player in the energy, mining, logistics and industry sectors.

The factory will produce advanced electrical equipment that will support the development of smart grids and meet Saudi Arabia’s growing energy demands while ensuring the highest quality standards are maintained in terms.

The factory will enhance the company’s manufacturing capacity and create job opportunities for Saudi nationals, supporting the country’s Saudization goals. With a Platinum Saudization status, Lucy Electric is deeply committed to developing local talent and supporting workforce diversity in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Additionally, all Saudis the company hired during the last 5 years are less than 35 years old, emphasizing its commitment to supporting youth in the workforce.

The company's elevated standards for people management and talent development exceed local requirements, emphasizing the investment in continuous upskilling, education and inclusivity.

John Griffiths, CEO at Lucy Electric, said: “We are incredibly proud to be part of Saudi Arabia’s journey towards becoming a leading industrial powerhouse globally. The new facility reiterates our commitment to shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for Saudi Arabia, reflecting our belief in the potential of Saudi talent and the importance of local manufacturing in driving economic growth and sustainability. We look forward to continuing to support Saudi Arabia’s journey towards an economically resilient and sustainable future, in realization of Vision 2030.”

By increasing local production capabilities, Lucy Electric is helping reduce the need for imports and contributing to the economic diversification in Saudi Arabia. The company’s focus on training and upskilling Saudi talent highlights its commitment to supporting Saudization and local manufacturing, which are integral to the country’s self-sufficiency objectives.

The new facility will play a crucial role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitious energy projects and its commitment to reducing carbon emissions under the Saudi Green Initiative. Lucy Electric’s products, known for their innovation and reliability, are designed to address the evolving challenges of the Saudi energy sector, from urban centers to remote areas.

The launch of this facility strengthens Lucy Electric’s presence in Saudi Arabia, with a continued focus on building local partnerships, advancing the Kingdom's socio-economic goals, and supporting the shift to sustainable energy solutions globally.

-Ends-

About Lucy Electric

Lucy Electric is an international leader in switching, protection and automation solutions for electrical distribution systems, with over 100 years’ experience supplying the electrical industry.

At the cutting edge of ring main unit design and innovation, engineering medium and low voltage switchgear, overhead line equipment and deploying cutting-edge digitalisation and AI technology, including automation and LV monitoring solutions. Lucy Electric’s power distribution solutions facilitate the delivery of electricity to homes and businesses worldwide.

Based in Thame, Oxfordshire, Lucy Electric also has offices in Australia, Dubai, Kenya, Malaysia and South Africa. Manufacturing facilities are located in the UK, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Brazil and India enabling Lucy Electric to provide a truly international service. Through industrial partners and contractors, Lucy Electric has an established a network operating in over 50 countries.

www.lucyelectric.com