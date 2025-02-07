Lucid Gravity Grand Touring: All-wheel drive, 828 horsepower , and over 700 km * of projected range on a single charge

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia/PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, announced that the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is now available to order in Saudi Arabia at Lucid locations and online via the Lucid Saudi Arabia website. The Lucid Gravity Touring trim is expected to be available to order in the following weeks.

The Grand Touring delivers an exceptional combination of sophistication, versatility, interior space, and range, making it the perfect choice for discerning customers across the Kingdom, who can now select vehicle configurations.

"The Lucid Gravity is the world's most advanced SUV and we are delighted to bring it to the Kingdom," said Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director Middle East at Lucid. "It provides a sophisticated space for up to seven adults, game-changing versatility, and an unparalleled driving experience. Best of all, it is available for order in Saudi Arabia via the company studios and website right now."

Lucid Gravity is a groundbreaking new class of SUV, conceived from the ground up without compromise. Enabled by Lucid's revolutionary technology, Lucid Gravity provides the interior space and practicality of a full-size SUV within the exterior footprint of a mid-size SUV.

Lucid Gravity Variants & Options

The full Lucid Gravity product line includes Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, starting at SAR 487,715, equipped with dual electric motors delivering 828 horsepower and over 700* kilometers of projected range on a single charge.

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring can be configured in two exterior colors, including the launch color Aurora Green Metallic, and with a variety of wheel designs and sizes ranging from 22 and 23 inches. The standard Stealth Appearance features dark polished and painted finishes on exterior surfaces and trim. For those who prefer brighter trim, the optional Platinum Appearance applies a silver luster to exterior accents and trim.

The Lucid Gravity is offered with five interior themes, each of which incorporates sustainable and premium materials to evoke a different part of the world-renowned state of California's iconic landscape. The Mojave theme, available in standard PurLuxe and premium PurLuxe versions, evokes the Mojave Desert with bio-PVC upholstery and black ash or walnut wood trim. The Yosemite PurLuxe Premium captures the spirit of Yosemite National Park with light, earth-toned upholstery and black and walnut wood accents.

The Tahoe and Ojai themes, both featuring Nappa leather and premium natural grain leather on heated and ventilated 18-way power front seats with massage, draw inspiration from Lake Tahoe and the Ojai Valley, respectively. Tahoe incorporates walnut burl wood and eco-friendly suede-like accents, while Ojai features deep terracotta leather tones, carbon oak wood, and similar suede-like details. All themes emphasize luxurious comfort and environmental consciousness.

The Lucid Gravity comes standard with two rows of seats for up to five occupants. An optional three-row version seats up to seven adults with ample space still available for cargo.

Wheels and Tires

Staggered 20" front / 21" rear Voyager design, Onyx Grey, all-season tires

Staggered 21" front / 22" rear Orion design, all-season tires (optional)

Staggered 22" front / 23" rear Aether design, high-performance summer tires (optional)

Specifications

PROJECTED RANGE

Projected over 700 km per charge (Official WLTP estimates to be provided when available.

PERFORMANCE:

0-100 km/h: 3.5 secs

SEATING: up to Five or seven seats (depending on configuration)

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

