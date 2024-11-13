Following the successful delivery of Sindalah, LUCA DINI Design & Architecture has launched Luca Dini International Projects, a new team formed with four internationally renowned and trusted engineering partners. The announcement at Cityscape Global 2024 brings together Maffeis Engineering, ATM (Applied Technology and Management), TEKNE, and ACE in a strategic collaboration designed to meet the soaring demand for integrated design and engineering services in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding market.

This experienced team, comprising over 700 professionals, promises to deliver comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions through advanced technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA), and AI-driven design processes. The collaboration is expected to be crucial in realising key initiatives under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, including significant developments such as the PIF Giga Projects, Expo 2030 Riyadh, and the 2034 World Cup.

Each of the partner firms brings a wealth of expertise to the table. Maffeis Engineering, with its global workforce of more than 320 professionals, is known for its multidisciplinary approach, while ATM specialises in coastal and waterfront developments. TEKNE has a strong focus on engineering and architecture, with particular strength in construction planning, and ACE adds further depth with its interior design and construction management solutions.

Together with LUCA DINI Design & Architecture, the partnership will offer bespoke, end-to-end services across various sectors, including residential, hospitality, tourism, industrial, retail, and commercial real estate.

Luca Dini, CEO & Founder of LUCA DINI Design & Architecture, commented: “We are extremely proud to officialise a long-lasting relationship with four of our most trusted partners. Over the years, Maffeis Engineering, ATM, TEKNE, and ACE have successfully collaborated with the Studio on over 15 projects, and the launch of Luca Dini International Projects represents the culmination of years of shared expertise and innovation. Saudi Arabia is a land of opportunities and growth, and the partnership will enable the Studio to explore fields beyond our core business, allowing our partners to build an even more solid portfolio.”