Phases I and II sold out, with Phase III soon to launch

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, and Signature Developers have officially broken ground on W Residences Dubai – Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), in collaboration with Marriott International, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of JLT as one of the most vibrant and upscale residential districts in Dubai.

Set to rise 38 storeys, including 33 residential floors, three basements, two podiums, a ground floor, and amenities level, W Residences JLT is anticipated to house approximately 185 exclusive residences including 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units as well as 4-bedroom penthouses. The elevated positioning of the tower will provide uninterrupted views of Emirates Hills, The Meadows, Jumeirah Islands and the lush fairways of the Emirates Golf Course and Montgomerie Golf Club.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriott International, and senior leadership from DMCC and Signature Developers.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said: "The groundbreaking of W Residences is another milestone in the ongoing transformation of JLT into one of most dynamic and desirable districts in Dubai – bringing a total of 19 major developments to break ground or begin construction across our flagship districts of JLT and Uptown Dubai in the past 24 months. Through our collaboration with Signature Developers and Marriott International, this 38-storey development is set to include 185 exclusive branded residences and premium amenities including state-of-the-art gyms, yoga and Pilates studios, co-working spaces and a coffee bar. The introduction of this globally renowned brand to a prime location within the heart of JLT is a statement of intent as we continue to set the benchmark for luxury urban living.”

The Residences have been thoughtfully designed to offer a refined take on hotel-inspired living. Reflecting the distinctive character of the W Hotels brand, the development will feature the renowned Whatever/Whenever® service and an extensive range of premium amenities. These include a WET® deck, state-of-the-art gyms, dedicated yoga and Pilates studios, treatment rooms, a swimming pool and jacuzzi, barbecue pods, co-working spaces, a coffee bar, games room, meeting rooms and more – creating a comprehensive and elevated lifestyle experience.

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, and Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriot International, commented: "We would like to congratulate Signature Developers and DMCC on the groundbreaking of the W Residences Dubai – Jumeirah Lakes Towers. This residential development in the vibrant JLT neighbourhood combines our renowned luxury lifestyle brand, W Hotels, and experience operating branded residences with Signature Developers' legacy of innovation and exceptional quality in the real estate sector.”

This development builds on other successful collaborations between DMCC and Signature Developers, including the delivery of The Residences JLT completed in 2019. The launch of the W Residences Dubai – JLT further underscores the sustained demand for premium lifestyle developments within this thriving community.

With both Phases I and II of the project being fully sold out and strong interest anticipated for the soon-to-launch Phase III, this development is poised to set a new benchmark in the branded residence segment.

JLT has evolved into one of the region’s premier mixed-use communities, seamlessly blending leisure, hospitality and recreation. This diversity creates an inclusive environment that appeals to a wide range of lifestyles, establishing JLT as a dynamic destination for both residents and visitors. Building on this success, DMCC continues to partner with leading developers to introduce innovative residential and commercial projects across JLT and Uptown Dubai. The ongoing development of these districts is a cornerstone of DMCC’s strategy, underpinning record business growth through world-class infrastructure and vibrant, future-ready communities.

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for over 25,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.

About Signature Developers

Signature Developers is a pioneering Dubai-based development company dedicated to crafting living spaces that elevate the extraordinary. Guided by a philosophy of constant innovation, Signature Developers focuses on curating homes the Signature Way - exquisite living spaces, exceptional quality, impeccable service, and a promise of distinction. Their properties showcase the timeless values with which they lead and create, with the successful launches of The 118 and The Residences JLT, and upcoming projects Signature Mansions and W Residences Dubai – Jumeirah Lakes Towers.