LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) has been selected by the Banque de la République du Burundi (BRB) to deliver a comprehensive suite of market solutions. The move marks a major step in the modernisation of Burundi’s financial infrastructure, enabling the transition to a more efficient markets ecosystem.

Edouard Normand Bigendako, Governor, Banque de la République du Burundi, said: “This partnership with LSEG marks a transformative moment in our financial sector. By automating and digitising our market operations, we are enhancing transparency, improving operational efficiency, and laying the foundation for a more resilient and inclusive financial system that supports long-term growth.”

Nadim Najjar, Managing Director, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, LSEG, said: “We are proud to support the Central Bank of Burundi as it advances its financial market infrastructure. Through the deployment of our integrated platforms, we are enabling the transition to a more modern, transparent, and efficient financial ecosystem, one that empowers national economies and connects them to global standards.”

The collaboration includes the launch and automation of key components of Burundi’s domestic market infrastructure. LSEG will deploy its industry-leading platforms to support foreign exchange trading, interbank liquidity management, domestic open market operations, and market surveillance. The solution integrates LSEG’s FX Trading Platform, Money Market Trading for interbank liquidity, Auctions for open market operations, and Market Tracker for automated reporting and real-time market oversight.

All of these capabilities will be delivered through LSEG Workspace, ensuring a secure, transparent, and globally aligned system that empowers the Central Bank and authorised financial institutions to operate more efficiently and with greater visibility.

