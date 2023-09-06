DOHA, QATAR – LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) in collaboration with the Qatar Financial Information Unit (QFIU), will host the 15th edition of the MENA Regulatory Summit in Doha, Qatar on October 4th, 2023.

Qatar has been actively undertaking strategic and organisational reforms to strengthen its framework for combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism, in conformity with the international standards and best practices. In line with this commitment, the summit will address several key topics, including trade-based financial crime in the MENA region, regulatory vigilance around ‘greenwashing’, strengthening asset recovery in MENA, the impact of fintech on fighting financial crime, and fast-tracking capabilities to counter cyber-enabled crime. Combatting money laundering and associated offences requires an increasingly sophisticated approach by regulators and companies alike, with artificial intelligence now being an essential tool to augment conventional techniques, especially as digitalization accelerates in response to the social and economic changes brought by the pandemic.

On this occasion, H.E Sheikh Ahmed Al Thani, Head of Qatar Financial Information Unit (QFIU), emphasized the need for collective action and innovative approaches to effectively combat global financial crime, indicating that the “increasing appetite for public-private collaboration is evident as organizations recognise the importance of working together. Through collaboration and shared expertise, the summit aims to drive regulatory advancements, foster compliance culture, and contribute to the overall integrity and stability of the financial industry in Qatar and beyond”.

On the other hand, Mr. Nadim Najjar, Managing Director, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, LSEG, highlighted the growing investment in compliance functions and the reliance on regulatory technology by Qatar-based organizations. “We are committed to advancing this approach as compliance costs rise due to the acceleration of regulations. While technological skills are crucial, a successful compliance function in the MENA region requires training that fosters an appropriate compliance culture”, he added.

-Ends-

Contacts

Tarek Fleihan

Global Communications

London Stock Exchange Group

Tarek.fleihan@lseg.com