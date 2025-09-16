In 2021, Louis Vuitton proudly unveiled an additional destination in the Middle East: a store located in Dubai International Airport. This grand opening marked a significant milestone for the House, blending French high-end heritage with the dynamic spirit of one of the region’s most vibrant cities.

Louis Vuitton is delighted to unveil its second store at Dubai Duty Free in Terminal 3 Concourse A — a new chapter in the House’s journey in Dubai, designed to reflect its timeless elegance and unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship which opened on September 4th, 2025.

The expansion is a celebration of refined craftmanship and elevated client experience, offering an even more immersive environment that showcases the full breadth of Louis Vuitton’s savoir-faire. From exceptional ready-to-wear collections and exquisite leather goods, shoes and accessories. The new store features two entrances located in both corridors, the main entrance leads to Woman and Travel section, while a second entrance provides direct access to the Men’s area. The Façade is composed of two overlapping layers of mesh to artfully create the LV flower motif.

The store is in Terminal 3 Concourse A, Zone 5, at the landing of the elevators that lead to the embarking gates.

