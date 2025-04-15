Dubai, UAE – In a bold move to advance sustainability in the region’s beauty sector, L’Oréal Middle East and BinSina Pharmacy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today, cementing a strategic green partnership that champions circular practices and conscious consumer engagement.

The strategic alliance reflects and reinforces the UAE’s national sustainability agenda, driving responsible consumption and reducing environmental impact. By introducing refillable beauty products to reduce plastic waste, upskilling beauty advisors with sustainability-focused training, and raising public awareness around eco-friendly habits and critical health causes, L’Oréal Middle East and BinSina Pharmacy are actively contributing to the UAE’s broader vision for sustainable development.

These combined efforts align closely with the country's ambitions to build a circular economy, phase out single-use plastics, and foster meaningful community engagement. The multi-year partnership will encompass a range of initiatives designed to minimize environmental impact and promote sustainable practices. Key elements of the agreement include:

Expanding Refill Availability: L'Oréal Middle East will progressively introduce a wider selection of its refill products across BinSina stores, making it easier for consumers to choose eco-conscious options and reduce plastic consumption.

Minimizing Waste: Through optimized forecasting and dedicated in-store programs, the partnership aims to significantly reduce product waste and promote a circular economy in addition to 85% eco designed POSM by 2027.

Through optimized forecasting and dedicated in-store programs, the partnership aims to significantly reduce product waste and promote a circular economy in addition to 85% eco designed POSM by 2027. Empowering Beauty Advisors: Joint training programs will equip BinSina's Beauty Advisors with the knowledge and tools to effectively communicate the benefits of sustainable beauty practices to consumers.

Championing Social Responsibility: The partnership will leverage the "Fight with Care" initiative, led by L'Oréal's La Roche-Posay brand, to raise awareness and support for important social causes. Joint activations will focus on community engagement and promoting a more inclusive approach to beauty.

“Our collaboration with BinSina Pharmacy underscores the importance of collective action in advancing sustainability,” said Sanaa Bougazzoul, General Manager, L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty. “As the UAE accelerates its national sustainability agenda and works toward a circular economy, partnerships like this are critical. By promoting refillable beauty solutions, educating consumers, and empowering advisors, we are not only reducing our environmental footprint – we are also inviting consumers and the industry at large to take part in this transformation. It is only through this unified approach that we will be able to drive meaningful progress and foster lasting, positive change in the beauty industry."

“At BinSina Pharmacy, we believe health and well-being go beyond individual care they extend to the communities we serve and the planet we share. Our Green JBP with L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty is not just about offering sustainable products; it’s about giving our teams, customers, and wider community the opportunity to embrace healthier lifestyles while making a positive impact on the environment. We are incredibly proud of our partnership with L’Oréal, and together, we are committed to creating meaningful change through education, accessibility, and shared action.” added CEO of BinSina Pharmacy, Dr. Doaa Marouf.

The partnership underscores the vital role of collaboration in driving systemic change and encourages customers to be part of the movement toward a more sustainable and socially responsible beauty industry.

About L’Oréal Middle East

L’Oréal is the world’s leading beauty company with an established presence in the Gulf region since the 1960s. The company formally set-up operations in the region in 1998 as L’Oréal Middle East, and today has three entities across the GCC region, employing over 500 employees, with a diversified mix of 54 nationalities. L’Oréal Middle East created its subsidiaries L’Oréal KSA in 2011 and L’Oréal UAE in 2015 to serve its key markets. Headquartered in Dubai, L’Oréal Middle East offers an inclusive portfolio of 31 beauty brands across four divisions – Consumer, Professional, Luxury and Active cosmetics.

In 2024, L’Oréal was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the 15th time in a row. It has also been recognized in 2023 as a global environmental leader with triple ‘A’ score by the CDP, for the eighth year in a row. UNIVERSUM has also ranked the Group in the top 10 most attractive employers worldwide, and number one in the UAE while ranked it second in KSA in the FMCG category.

About BinSina Pharmacy:

BinSina is your first local pharmacy chain in the United Arab Emirates with a growing network of more than 120 stores. Founded in 1965, with profound experience in the world of health, beauty, wellness, and nutrition. BinSina focuses on the ever-growing needs of its community, providing care and trusted advice. BinSina is passionate about working with great brands to provide quality products that promote a healthy lifestyle.

BinSina Pharmacy has a wide range of categories and products such as Healthcare, Beauty and Cosmetics, Vitamins and Supplements, Personal care, Skincare and more.

