• One L'Oréal job in Egypt generates 43 indirect roles across the local value chain, cementing role of L'Oréal and beauty sector as a powerful macroeconomic driver of Egypt Vision 2030.

• L'Oréal’s Cairo state-of-the-art manufacturing plant serves as a major regional export hub, exporting 85% of its production to 20 countries while achieving 100% renewable energy and 100% industrial water loop status.

• Social programs sponsored by L'Oréal corporate and its portfolio of brands have positively impacted 117,000 Egyptian lives, with a strong emphasis on women's economic empowerment, science, and digital inclusion.

CAIRO, EGYPT: L'Oréal Groupe in Egypt today released the findings of a comprehensive socio-economic impact study, detailing its structural contributions to the Egyptian economy and local society. The report, conducted by the independent French economic research firm Astères using OECD-based modeling, was presented in Cairo under the auspices of His Excellency the Prime Minister office. The landmark event was also attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, H.E. Eng. Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry, and H.E. Mr. Eric Chevallier, Ambassador of France to Egypt, alongside senior government officials, industry leaders, civil society partners, and key economic stakeholders.

ECONOMIC LEADERSHIP, INDUSTRIAL LOCALIZATION, AND THE MULTIPLIER EFFECT

The report revealed that L'Oréal Egypt and the beauty sector ecosystem is a vital driver of Egypt’s national industrial growth. Through its extensive local operations and localized value chain, L'Oréal Groupe supports more than 22,000 jobs in Egypt. The research highlights a powerful macroeconomic multiplier effect: every single direct role created at L'Oréal Egypt generates 43 additional indirect jobs across the local economy, spanning packaging, logistics, distribution, raw materials, and retail services.

L'Oréal Egypt Key Economic & Industrial Footprint Highlights:

• Market Leadership: Over the past 17 years, L'Oréal Egypt has grown to become the country's number one beauty company, offering a portfolio of 14 international brands (including L'Oréal Paris, Maybelline, Garnier, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, La Roche-Posay, L'Oréal Professionnel, and Kérastase).

• Regional Export Powerhouse: Opened in 2013, L'Oréal's Cairo state-of-the-art manufacturing plant serves as a critical production hub for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The facility exports 85% of its production to 20 countries

"This report puts concrete, audited facts behind our corporate purpose and commitment to Egypt. I can proudly say we do not just operate in Egypt; we invest in its future and actively contribute to its advancement," said Mohamed El Araby, Managing Director of L'Oréal Egypt. "Over the past 17 years, we have grown hand-in-hand with the Egyptian nation, driving national progress in beauty. This commitment stems from our deep conviction that the beauty industry must serve as a force for good. It is a powerful economic engine that creates sustainable jobs, drives localized industrial exports, empowers women and youth, and models the green transition. Our journey is definitive proof that business performance and positive social impact go hand-in-hand."

H.E. Dr. Ahmed Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to supporting successful development partnerships that strengthen the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy. H.E. emphasized that the outstanding findings of L'Oréal Egypt's socioeconomic footprint report demonstrate that investing in Egypt extends beyond economic returns, representing a sustainable partnership dedicated to empowering people and building the future.

H.E. Eng. Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry, commended L'Oréal Egypt for its continued efforts in implementing initiatives and programs that support local communities, develop human capital, and empower youth and women, reflecting a strong commitment to the private sector's role in advancing Egypt's economic and social development. H.E. also expressed his aspiration to see these initiatives further expanded to strengthen capacity building, empower youth, foster innovation, and promote sustainable environmental practices, thereby contributing to the achievement of the country's national development objectives. He also reaffirmed the Ministry of Industry's commitment to continuing its close collaboration with all partners to enhance the contribution of local industry to sustainable development and support the development of a more competitive, resilient, and inclusive economy.

H.E. Mr. Eric Chevallier, Ambassador of France to Egypt, also stated: "Beyond investment figures, French companies remain deeply committed to creating opportunities for young Egyptian talents from all backgrounds, supporting more than 50,000 direct jobs across the country. Through the socio-economic impact assessment presented today, L'Oréal provides a valuable illustration of this contribution and helps us better understand the tangible impact our companies generate for Egypt's economy, workforce and communities.”

EMPOWERING COMMUNITIES AND ENHANCING SOCIAL MOBILITY

In alignment with the social development pillars of Egypt Vision 2030, L'Oréal Egypt’s social impact initiatives have positively transformed the lives of over 117,000 individuals, with particular focus on women’s wellbeing, entrepreneurship, and scientific advancement:

• Empowering Women Scientists: The L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Egypt National Young Talents Programme has provided funding and recognition to 24 Egyptian female scientists since 2018, promoting gender parity in STEM fields.

• Ending Gender-Based Harassment: The L'Oréal Paris Stand Up Against Street Harassment initiative, executed in partnership with the Metamen Organisation, has trained over 50,000 people in Egypt in bystander intervention, with a committed target to reach 80,000 more individuals within the next 15 months.

• Vocational Skills Training: Beauty For a Better Life, a vocational training program implemented by the Care Egypt Foundation, funded by the Fondation L'Oréal, and supported by the Ministry of Social Solidarity has provided over 1,000 vulnerable women facing adversity with free professional training in hairdressing and beauty services, helping them establish micro-businesses.

• Empowering Women Overcoming Adversity: Through the Fund For Women by the Fondation L'Oréal, over 1,000 women who suffered domestic violence have received critical social and psychological rehabilitation services, alongside educational and awareness workshops involving 600 men and children to address systemic issues.

• Oncology Care Support: The Fight With Care partnership between La Roche-Posay and the Baheya Foundation has reached more than 50,000 people with specialized workshops, psychological support, and specialized dermatological skin care routines for patients receiving cancer treatment.

• Digital Future Readiness: The Tech Her Up digital accelerator program has successfully trained and empowered 600 Egyptian women with advanced technology and digital skills to thrive in the modern digital economy.

A BENCHMARK FOR INDUSTRIAL SUSTAINABILITY AND CIRCULARITY

Under its global sustainability program, L'Oréal for the Future, the company has successfully decoupled its rapid industrial growth from its environmental footprint. L'Oréal’s Cairo manufacturing plant, which has produced 442 million units over the last five years, serves as a model of advanced green industrialization in Egypt:

• LEED Certified Green Building: The factory is fully certified for green building design and operation.

• 100% Renewable Energy & Water Loop: Since 2024, the plant has achieved 100% renewable energy use and transitioned to a 100% industrial Waterloop system, recycling and reusing all industrial water in a closed circular loop.

• Circular Packaging: Since 2019, the Cairo plant has maintained a strict commitment to using 100% recycled PET across its local haircare product packaging.

About L’Oréal

For over 115 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 40 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 95,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2025 the Group generated sales amounting to 44.05 billion euros. With 22 research centres across 9 regional hubs around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and more than 8,000 Digital, Tech and Data talents, L’Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

In 2025, L’Oréal has been named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries in Europe.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

“This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.

This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements.”

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