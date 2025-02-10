L’Oréal Groupe intensifies regional startup focus and investment in beauty innovation at LEAP 2025

Riyadh: L’Oréal Groupe, the world's leading beauty player, is showcasing its beauty tech innovations for the first time ever at LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As the only beauty tech company at this event, the Group is debuting its pioneering innovations that are reshaping the beauty industry at Hall 4 – Big Tech, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, from February 9 to 12.

A flagship event in Saudi Arabia’s tech calendar, this highly anticipated event serves as a catalyst for regional innovation, fostering a dynamic local ecosystem where groundbreaking ideas are transformed into solutions. Aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, the event underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to advancing technology, sustainability, and economic diversification.

With creativity, science, and technology embedded in its DNA, the L’Oréal Groupe recognizes the power of such transformative platforms. As a Group that has continuously pushed the boundaries of beauty through cutting-edge advancements, L’Oréal sees this event as an important moment to shape the future of beauty in an era of rapid technological evolution.

Backed by a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists worldwide, a €1.1 billion investment in innovation, 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world, and over 550 registered patents, L’Oréal continues to push industry boundaries with transformative Beauty Tech solutions.

Spotlight on Revolutionary Beauty Tech

L’Oréal Groupe’s showcase at LEAP 2025 highlights its commitment to redefining beauty through cutting-edge AI and advanced technology that is more personalized, inclusive as well as responsible.

Visitors at the event will have the opportunity to connect with L’Oréal experts and explore more than 20 groundbreaking innovations, diagnostic tools and solutions. Among the revolutionary solutions that are presented:

L’Oréal Cell BioPrint: A groundbreaking skin assessment tool powered by L’Oréal’s Longevity Integrative Science™ and developed in partnership with NanoEnTek. L’Oréal Cell BioPrint calculates skin’s biological age, predicts responsiveness to active ingredients like retinol, and identifies potential cosmetic concerns before they become visible. This innovation empowers users with proactive, personalized skincare solutions.

A groundbreaking skin assessment tool powered by L’Oréal’s Longevity Integrative Science™ and developed in partnership with NanoEnTek. L’Oréal Cell BioPrint calculates skin’s biological age, predicts responsiveness to active ingredients like retinol, and identifies potential cosmetic concerns before they become visible. This innovation empowers users with proactive, personalized skincare solutions. AirLight Pro by L’Oréal Professionnel: A breakthrough in hair drying, AirLight Pro enhances hair condition with an improved sustainability footprint. Designed for both professionals and at-home users, it offers exceptional performance, speed, and inclusivity while prioritizing environmental sustainability.

A breakthrough in hair drying, AirLight Pro enhances hair condition with an improved sustainability footprint. Designed for both professionals and at-home users, it offers exceptional performance, speed, and inclusivity while prioritizing environmental sustainability. HAPTA by Lancôme: The world’s first AI-powered, motion-stabilizing makeup device, HAPTA is designed for individuals with limited hand, wrist, and arm mobility. This empowering innovation brings confidence and independence to users, celebrating beauty as a form of self-expression.

The world’s first AI-powered, motion-stabilizing makeup device, HAPTA is designed for individuals with limited hand, wrist, and arm mobility. This empowering innovation brings confidence and independence to users, celebrating beauty as a form of self-expression. Colorsonic by L’Oréal Paris: Revolutionizing at-home hair color, Colorsonic provides salon-quality results through an automated mixing and application process. This reusable device reduces waste and offers a mess-free, user-friendly experience.

Revolutionizing at-home hair color, Colorsonic provides salon-quality results through an automated mixing and application process. This reusable device reduces waste and offers a mess-free, user-friendly experience. Water Saver by L’Oréal Professionnel: This innovative showerhead combines efficacy with sustainability, saving up to 69% water during haircare routines in salons.

This innovative showerhead combines efficacy with sustainability, saving up to 69% water during haircare routines in salons. Scalpconsult Pro by Vichy: This advanced diagnostic tool delivers personalized scalp and haircare solutions using a 4K camera, three light modes, and an algorithm trained on 12,000 expert-scored scalp images, making it a game-changer for dermatologists and pharmacies.

This advanced diagnostic tool delivers personalized scalp and haircare solutions using a 4K camera, three light modes, and an algorithm trained on 12,000 expert-scored scalp images, making it a game-changer for dermatologists and pharmacies. Skin Screen by Lancôme: An in-store skin analysis device leveraging tri-polar light technology and AI to evaluate 12 clinical skin parameters. With exclusive features like Projective Aging, users can visualize their skin’s evolution over 15 years.

L’Oréal Groupe is also intensifying its focus on regional startups and investment in beauty innovation. At LEAP 2025, L’Oréal Groupe announced the launch of its 2025 SAPMENA Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program – an open innovation competition aimed at discovering, supporting and nurturing promising startups across South Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA). The biggest Beauty Tech open innovation competition of this geographical scale, startups will address one of five challenge themes: Science for Beauty, Consumer Experience, Content & Media, New Commerce and Tech for Good. The grand finale will be held on 5 November in Singapore, wherein the shortlisted GCC startups will get the chance to compete with innovators from across the world. Startups passionate about creating the future of beauty with L’Oréal are encouraged to apply now on the competition website by the submission deadline of 30 May 2025.

In 2024, the L'Oréal SAPMENA Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program attracted hundreds of startups from across the SAPMENA region, including 14 shortlisted startups from a list of 600 participating companies within the GCC.

Vismay Sharma, President of South Asia Pacific, Middle East & North Africa (SAPMENA) Zone and Member of L’Oréal Groupe Executive Committee, said: “As a leader in beauty tech, L’Oréal Groupe is driving the industry forward with AI, personalization, and responsible innovation. We are not just adapting to change—we are creating it, shaping the future of beauty for consumers everywhere. By integrating cutting-edge technology with our century-long expertise, we are setting new standards that will define the next era of beauty.”

Laurent Duffier, Managing Director of L’Oréal Middle East, said: “Consumers in the region expect beauty companies to anticipate their needs with innovative, tailored solutions that enhance their experiences. Driven by rapid economic development and a tech-savvy population, the Kingdom – also known as the largest beauty market in the GCC – has become a key hub for the rise of beauty tech, signalling a shift toward tech-powered consumer experiences and sustainable practices. At LEAP 2025, we’re proud to present how L’Oréal’s groundbreaking innovations are not only transforming beauty in Saudi Arabia but also driving the evolution of the industry towards a more personalized, inclusive, and tech-enabled future.”

-Ends-

About L’Oréal

For 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2023 the Group generated sales amounting to 41.18 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 6,400 Digital talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

For more information, please contact:

L’Oréal Middle East,

Tamara Salman, Corporate Affairs & Engagement Manager

Tamara.salman@loreal.com

RED HAVAS PR

Zahraa Hachem

zahraa.hachem@redhavasme.com

RED HAVAS PR

Afrin Anosh

afrin.anosh@redhavasme.com

RED HAVAS PR

Lynn Chamat

lynn.chamat@redhavasme.com