On the sidelines of the fourth edition of Africa Health ExCon 2025, Chairman of the board of directors of Egypt HealthCare Authority and L’Oréal Egypt’s Managing Director witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Egyptian Healthcare Authority and L’Oréal Egypt to develop dermatological health services in Egypt.

This collaboration aims to improve the quality and accessibility of dermatological health services nationwide. It also builds on Egypt’s legacy as a historical cradle of beauty and medical innovation, supporting the country’s healthcare vision.

Cairo, Egypt: L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Healthcare Authority to expand access to advanced dermatological care within the Authority's facilities, open new avenues for collaboration in medical tourism and specialized care, in addition to supporting oncology patients with specialized skin health services - reinforcing Egypt’s historical legacy as a cradle of beauty and medical innovation.

The agreement was signed during Africa Health ExCon, held from June 24 to 27, 2025— a premier platform for healthcare innovation in the region— in the presence of Dr. Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairman of the Egypt Healthcare Authority and Supervisor General of the Universal Health Insurance and Life Dignified projects, and Mr. Mohamed El Araby, Managing Director of L’Oréal Egypt.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Authority by Dr. Amir Eltalwany, CEO of Egyptian Healthcare Authority, and on behalf of L’Oréal by Sandrine Japhet-Sibboni, L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty General Manager. Also present at the signing from the Authority’s side was Dr. Reham Elshinnawy, Director of communication and international cooperation at Egypt Healthcare Authority. Representing L’Oréal Egypt were Dr. Roba Ali, Public Affairs Director at L'Oréal MENA and Nahla Mokhtar, Communications & Sustainability Responsible Director.

This strategic partnership reflects a shared commitment to elevating dermatological care standards across Egypt by leveraging L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty’s global scientific expertise with EHA’s public health leadership. The MoU sets forth a dual-impact strategy that underscores both economic advancement and social responsibility.

In this context, Dr. Ahmed El Sobky, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Egypt HealthCare Authority affirmed that this partnership with one of the world’s leading institutions in dermatological health marks a pivotal step toward developing integrated specialized care models that address both the psychological and physical needs of patients. It also contributes to delivering world-class healthcare services within Egypt, supporting the state’s efforts to localize advanced healthcare.

He added: “At the EHA, we’re committed to building strategic partnerships with major international entities to drive a qualitative leap in specialized healthcare services and firmly position Egypt on the global medical tourism map. Through this collaboration, we aim to offer holistic healthcare services that elevate patient experience and align with international standards.”

Mohamed El Araby, L’Oréal Egypt Managing Director, said: “This agreement marks a pivotal moment in L’Oréal Egypt’s ongoing commitment to healthcare transformation. We are proud to join forces with the Egypt Healthcare Authority—to expand access to high-quality dermatological care and support Egypt’s vision. This partnership reflects our deep belief in the power of science, innovation, and collaboration to deliver inclusive health outcomes.”

Sandrine Japhet-Sibboni, L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty General Manager, stated: "This collaboration is a profound embodiment of L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty's purpose: give everyone access to skin health. We are deeply committed to bringing our expertise, science and innovation to serve the diverse needs of Egyptian people, from supporting the nation’s medical ambitions to providing compassionate, specialized care for oncology patients. It’s about building a healthier, more confident future for everyone through both economic contribution and social responsibility."

Under the agreement, a state-of-the-art dermatological care model will be introduced within the facilities of the Egyptian Healthcare Authority through the establishment of specialized clinics adhering to international standards. Designed to serve both local and international patients, these clinics will offer holistic support programs for oncology patients—combining access to expert dermatological care with psychological and social support—ultimately enhancing patients’ quality of life throughout their treatment journey.

Moreover, the agreement encompasses a long-term commitment to sustainable human capital development. This includes comprehensive professional training programs for healthcare providers, targeted public awareness campaigns, and robust support for dermatological research—ensuring responsiveness to local health priorities and contributing to the overall advancement of healthcare quality and system efficiency in Egypt.

With a focus on sustainability and inclusion, L’Oréal Egypt works closely with public institutions, non-profits, healthcare institutions, and private-sector partners to build a resilient, future-ready model for dermatological care. Most recently, L’Oréal Egypt partnered with Baheya Foundation to launch "Fight with Care" program—an initiative under its renowned La Roche-Posay brand—to support women undergoing cancer treatment by addressing one of the most overlooked aspects of their journey: treatment-related skin side effects. The program also provides emotional support throughout the healing process