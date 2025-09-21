L'Oréal supports 8,765 jobs through its extended value chain in the Kingdom

L'Oréal generates SAR 3.2 billion in total sales, driven by a wide-reaching value chain of suppliers, distributors and service partners

Beyond economic contributions, L'Oréal has supported more than 35,000 individuals through programs focused on women’s empowerment, education and upskilling, contributing to significant social progress

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – L’Oréal Groupe in Saudi Arabia has revealed the findings of a new socio-economic impact study highlighting its substantial contributions to Saudi Arabia’s economy and society. Operating in Saudi Arabia since 2012, L’Oréal is the country’s leading beauty company, helping shape a vibrant beauty ecosystem through job creation, investment and purpose-led initiatives that align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

L’Oréal reaches over 34 million consumers through a portfolio of 31 diverse brands distributed across the Kingdom, offering a wide diverse range of products to meet varying consumer needs.

Economic Leadership and Impact

The transformative power of beauty extends far beyond personal glow. According to Paris-based economic research consultancy Asterès, L’Oréal’s operations – reinforced by the activities of its entire value chain in Saudi Arabia – have resulted in the creation of 8,765 jobs. This includes direct employment as well as indirect opportunities throughout the group’s extended supply ecosystem.

The study also revealed that L’Oréal’s operations in the Kingdom have generated total sales of SAR 3.2 billion, driven by a wide-reaching value chain of suppliers, distributors and service partners. Through its economic activity, employment generation, sustainability programs, and social investments, L’Oréal reinforced its role as a strategic contributor to economic diversification under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Empowering Communities

L’Oréal’s social impact initiatives have reached over 35,000 people across the Kingdom. The Group champions programs that promote women’s empowerment, youth employment and skill development – many of which align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The L’Oréal Professionnel Hairdressing Academy has trained over 100 Saudi women to date in partnership with leading universities and two standalone academies. The academy aims to certify more than 1,000 graduates by 2029.

to date in partnership with leading universities and two standalone academies. The academy aims to certify more than 1,000 graduates by 2029. The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Regional Young Talents Program has supported 57 Arab female scientists in the GCC since 2014, including 16 winners from Saudi Arabia.

scientists in the GCC since 2014, including 16 winners from Saudi Arabia. Through the L’Oréal Paris Stand-Up Against Street Harassment program, launched in partnership with Himayah Organization, more than 30,000 people have been trained in bystander intervention techniques.

have been trained in bystander intervention techniques. The Safe Homes initiative by Himayah Organization in partnership with L’Oréal Saudi Arabia has provided over 600 women with skill development and psychological safety.

with skill development and psychological safety. The Fight With Care partnership between La Roche-Posay and King Faisal Specialist Hospital Foundation “Wareef Charity” has aided more than 1,000 chemotherapy patients with specialized training and skincare products.

Driving Sustainability

L’Oréal for the Future – the Group’s global sustainability program launched in 2020 – reaches its midpoint in 2025. In Saudi Arabia, the program’s pillars of community support, circularity and climate action continue to guide the Group’s operations. In 2025, the Group held its first L’Oréal for the Future summit in Jeddah, bringing together key industry leaders to exchange knowledge and insights on building a more inclusive and responsible future.

Furthermore, Garnier, one of the leading brands under the Groupe, continues to invest in sustainability education through its Green Beauty initiative in collaboration with Naqaa Sustainability Solutions and Panda. Since launching, this initiative has recycled 348 tons of waste in the Kingdom.

Advancing Beauty Tech and skin science research

L’Oréal is also shaping the future of beauty through its investments in beauty tech and longevity research. As the only beauty tech company at LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, L’Oréal revealed more than 20 AI-powered innovations designed to deliver personalized, inclusive and sustainable beauty solutions. The Group’s long-term vision includes pioneering research under the L’Oréal Longevity Integrative Science™ initiative, which explores the biology of aging and the connection between beauty, well-being and health.

“As a long-standing partner to the Kingdom, L’Oréal is deeply committed to fostering economic opportunity, social inclusion and sustainable beauty in Saudi Arabia. Our journey in the Kingdom is grounded in our belief that business performance and positive impact must go hand-in-hand, and this also stems from our conviction that the beauty industry must serve as a force for good, creating long-lasting value for people and the planet.” said Laurent Duffier, Managing Director, L’Oréal Middle East and L’Oréal Saudi Arabia.

With more than a decade of partnership in the Kingdom, L’Oréal Saudi Arabia remains unwavering in its mission to redefine beauty as a driver of economic progress, social empowerment, and sustainable transformation – for today, and for generations to come.

About L’Oréal Middle East

L’Oréal is the world’s leading beauty company with an established presence in the Gulf region since the 1960s. The company formally set up operations in the region in 1998 as L’Oréal Middle East, and today has three entities across the GCC region, employing over 500 employees, with a diversified mix of 52 nationalities. L’Oréal Middle East created its subsidiaries L’Oréal KSA in 2012 and L’Oréal UAE in 2015 to serve its key markets. Headquartered in Dubai, L’Oréal Middle East offers an inclusive portfolio of 31 beauty brands across four divisions – Consumer, Professional, Luxury and Dermatological Beauty.

In 2025, L’Oréal has been recognized as a global environmental leader with triple ‘A’ score by the CDP, for the ninth year in a row. In 2025, L’Oréal was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the 16th time in a row.

About Asteres

Asterès is a Paris-based economic consultancy. The firm is, among others, specialized in the realization of socio- economic footprint analysis in order to estimate the total economic or social impact of a company in a country. The data collected by L'Oréal is used in the Asterès Impact Model (MIA), which evaluates the total economic footprint generated by L'Oréal in Saudi Arabia.

For more information, please contact:

RED HAVAS PR

Zahraa Hachem

zahraa.hachem@redhavasme.com

RED HAVAS PR

Afrin Anosh

afrin.anosh@redhavasme.com

RED HAVAS PR

Lynn Chamat

lynn.chamat@redhavasme.com