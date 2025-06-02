LBS secures top global positions in the 2025 Financial Times Executive Education Rankings, placing first worldwide in Open Programmes and second in Custom Programmes

LBS has also seen a significant rise in participation from Saudi executives in its open enrolment Executive Education programmes in recent years, growing by more than 250% in just four years

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: London Business School (LBS) has today been ranked among the world’s leading providers of Executive Education in the newly released 2025 Financial Times Executive Education Rankings. Building on this global recognition, LBS announced the launch of its first Executive Education open programmes in Saudi Arabia, which will be delivered in the new executive office in Riyadh.

The programmes will commence in the 2025–2026 academic year and aim to support the Kingdom’s priorities for economic diversification, innovation, and leadership capability in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

This announcement follows the School’s commitment, shared in April, to open an office in Riyadh dedicated to advancing human capability and leadership development in the region. The new Riyadh programmes represent the next phase in LBS’s regional strategy, building on the School’s established presence in Dubai and its long-standing engagement with Gulf organisations and executives.

Reflecting on the School’s latest recognition, Helen Kerkentzes, Associate Dean of Executive Education and General Manager, Riyadh office, said, “We are delighted to be acknowledged by our clients and participants for the impact of our programmes on leaders globally. Our success is driven by our dedicated faculty, staff and learning partners, and the high standards of our participants. Launching our open programmes in Riyadh strengthens our commitment to supporting leaders and working more closely with our partners in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.”

Professor Florin Vasvari, Executive Dean of Executive Education, Middle East and General Manager, Riyadh office said, “Launching our first programmes in Riyadh is a natural next step as we deepen our long-term partnership with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf. We are proud to support the human capital behind the Kingdom’s transformation driven by Vision 2030, equipping leaders and organisations with the skills and perspective to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Three New Programmes to Advance Leadership in the Kingdom

Launching in the coming academic year, the following open programmes will be delivered in Riyadh:

Women in Leadership: Empowering women executives with the skills to lead confidently, supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambition to increase female participation in the workforce.

Empowering women executives with the skills to lead confidently, supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambition to increase female participation in the workforce. Leading Teams for Emerging Leaders: Equipping rising leaders with strategies to build high-performing teams and drive organisational success in a dynamic economic environment.

Equipping rising leaders with strategies to build high-performing teams and drive organisational success in a dynamic economic environment. Next Level Leadership: Providing senior executives with advanced tools to navigate complexity, align with Vision 2030’s priorities, and lead transformative change.

Programmes will be in-person and are designed for leaders across all sectors.

Global Recognition in the 2025 Financial Times Executive Education Rankings

London Business School has once again been recognised as one of the world’s leading providers of Executive Education in the Financial Times (FT) 2025 Executive Education Open and Custom rankings. This marks the fifth consecutive year that LBS has improved its position in these prestigious global rankings.

In the latest results, LBS achieved the number one spot worldwide for Open Executive Education Programmes, rising from second place last year. The School’s open programmes ranked first globally for ‘quality of participants. The School attracts world class, diverse participants, and equips them with the future ready skills they need to lead, which highlights the unique calibre and impact of their community.

LBS’s Custom Executive Education Programmes also saw a significant rise, climbing five places to second globally, and ranked first for ‘New Skills & Learning’. LBS is the only business school to be ranked in the top three for both the FT Open and Custom Executive Education Rankings in 2025, reflecting the depth and relevance of their tailored learning experiences.

With the opening of its Riyadh office and its established Dubai campus, London Business School is strengthening its regional presence to meet the evolving needs of Gulf organisations. The School continues to invest in executive education that supports the Gulf’s vision for knowledge-based, inclusive, and sustainable growth.

About London Business School

London Business School's vision is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. The School is widely acknowledged as a centre for outstanding research. As well as its highly ranked degree programmes, the School offers award-winning Executive Education programmes to business leaders from around the world. As well as its main campus in London, London Business School has a campus in Dubai, and a presence in three additional international cities: New York, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The School equips its diverse student body with the tools needed to tackle today’s business challenges and connects them with many of the world’s leading thinkers. The School has more than 53,000 alumni working in more than 157 countries. Together, they are a community defined by a wealth of knowledge, business experience and worldwide networking opportunities. London Business School’s 259 faculty members come from over 30 countries. They cover seven subject areas: accounting, economics, finance, management science and operations, marketing, organisational behaviour, and strategy and entrepreneurship.