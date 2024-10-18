Abu Dhabi, UAE: At GITEX Expand North Star 2024, Mubarak Al Kindi, a business professional and serial entrepreneur, proudly introduced Lomina.AI, an innovative platform designed to empower vetted micro-influencers by transforming their passion into profit through personalized merchandise.

Mubarak Al Kindi, the founder of Lomina.AI, shared the mission of the platform:” Lomina.AI was created to help content creators design, produce, and sell custom merchandise that truly reflects their personal brand. Our goal is to simplify the merchandising process, making it accessible and seamless for creators towards monetization.”

Mubarak Al Kindi emphasized: “We are committed to providing a comprehensive, all-in-one solution that allows vetted micro-influencers to focus on engaging with their audience, while we manage the production, logistics, and compliance of creating merchandise that genuinely resonates with their followers.”

“Our platform empowers vetted content creators to expand their reach and grow their brand through custom merchandise, all while maintaining creativity and compliance,” Al Kindi stated.

Amine Staali, Managing Partner and CEO of DeepMinds, expressed his unwavering belief in the partnership, emphasizing, "With Mubarak Al Kindi’s leadership and Lomina.AI’s outstanding team, they are positioned to become the leading tech force in the creators’ space within the region."

Set for Beta release in 2025, Lomina.AI was officially unveiled at GITEX Expand North Star 2024 in Dubai.

About Lomina.AI

Lomina.AI is an innovative platform enabling vetted micro-influencers and content creators to design, produce, and sell personalized merchandise. Founded by Mubarak Al Kindi and backed by DeepMinds, Lomina.AI simplifies the process, allowing creators to focus on engaging with their audience while generating revenue from their personal brand.