Client Assets rose by 6.5% to CHF 349 billion with AuM reaching a record high

Top quartile investment performance and solid net new money

Net profit increased by 12%, as the Firm retains an extremely solid balance sheet and a CET1 ratio of 33%

Dubai: The year 2025 marked a key milestone in the Firm’s history: Lombard Odier brought together more than 2,000 Geneva‑based employees under one roof in its new Herzog & de Meuron–designed headquarters in Bellevue, consolidating operations previously housed across several historic sites.

In 2025, the Group’s total client assets reached CHF 349 billion, an increase of 6.5% year on year. Assets under management (AuM) rose to a record high of CHF 223 billion at end-December 2025 (vs. CHF 215 billion at end-December 2024), lifted by solid net new money and top quartile investment performance delivered for our clients.

Full-year operating income in 2025 increased by 4% year on year to CHF 1,394 million, driven by a strong rebound of Fees & Commissions revenues, reflecting the highly focused nature of our business model, with our core revenues generated by delivering investment performance.

Operating expenses remained stable, adjusted for exceptional costs primarily related to the move to our new headquarters. Full‑year net profit rose by 12% year on year to CHF 200 million.

Lombard Odier’s balance sheet remains extremely solid, totalling CHF 15 billion at end-December 2025. The Group’s CET1 ratio stands among the highest in the industry at 33%, more than double that required by the regulator. Fitch reaffirmed the Group’s credit rating at AA- in October 2025.

Hubert Keller, Senior Managing Partner of Lombard Odier Group, commented, “Our focus remains clear: delivering bespoke investment solutions that help our clients navigate uncertainty with confidence. In this respect, 2025 was a strong year, as we delivered top‑quartile investment performance to our wealth and asset management clients.”

About Lombard Odier

Lombard Odier is a global wealth and asset manager. For 230 years and through more than 40 financial crises, the Group has aligned itself with the long-term interests of private and institutional clients. It has a strong balance sheet with a CET1 ratio of 33% and a Fitch rating of AA-, the highest possible rating for a bank of its size.

Structured as an independent partnership, Lombard Odier is solely owned by its Managing Partners. This governance model allows the Group to remain completely client-focused and innovative at the highest level in the organisation.

Lombard Odier is an investment house that provides a comprehensive offering of discretionary and advisory portfolio management, wealth services and custody. Asset management services are offered through Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM). The Group has created cutting-edge banking technology, which is also leveraged by other Swiss and European-based private banks and financial institutions.

The Group had total client assets of CHF 349 billion at 31 December 2025. Headquartered in Geneva since 1796, at end-December the Group had 28 offices in 19 jurisdictions and employed 2,910 people.

